Bulgaria to Offload Government 'Falcon' Jet as Costs Outstrip Its Practical Value

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov announced that the government’s “Falcon” aircraft will be put up for sale through an open auction. In a statement posted on his Facebook profile, he said that this approach would allow the state to secure the highest possible price. According to him, the decision follows a review of the aircraft’s maintenance and operating expenses over the past decade.

Karadzhov noted that the “Falcon” has cost the budget an average of around 4.4 million leva per year, despite logging only about 290 flight hours annually. He added that the mandatory overhaul scheduled for this year alone amounts to 6.76 million leva. Beyond this significant expense, he said that routine repairs have averaged roughly half a million leva per year. By comparison, maintenance for the government’s Airbus A319 has been five times cheaper.

He also pointed out that training requirements for the smaller aircraft contribute substantially to its overall cost. Specialized ground and simulator preparation for pilots and technical staff, he said, has been five times more expensive than similar training for the Airbus crew. Given these factors, Karadzhov stressed that there is no practical need to keep operating the “Falcon”, as the Airbus A319 is larger, more fuel-efficient and fully capable of meeting the travel needs of state institutions.

Karadzhov emphasized that the proceeds from the sale, along with the long-term savings from eliminating the aircraft’s maintenance costs, could be redirected to areas with significantly greater public benefit. Among the priorities he listed were expanding Bulgaria’s aerial firefighting capacity, strengthening search and rescue operations and providing additional training for crews working in these high-risk fields. He underscored that safeguarding people’s lives and health must remain the government’s top priority, followed closely by the protection of the natural environment, adding that better response capabilities directly translate into more effective action during emergencies.