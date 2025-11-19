Early-Morning Fire Destroys Vehicles in Petarch, Delays Expected on Local Routes

A blaze broke out early this morning in a bus parking area near Kostinbrod, destroying multiple vehicles and disrupting local transport services. The fire started in the village of Petarch, on Garata Street, where six buses, two minibuses and two cars were parked. The alert reached firefighters shortly before 04:30 a.m., prompting an immediate response from two fire engines. As the scale of the incident became clear, two additional units were dispatched, including one from Sofia.

After the flames were brought under control, inspectors confirmed that six buses had been completely burned, split between three larger vehicles and three smaller ones. Fire crews managed to contain the blaze by around 06:00, preventing it from spreading further into nearby facilities. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fire, which also affected vehicles belonging to the “Municipal Transport” company, including a school bus.

The damage has caused significant disruption to public transport in the Kostinbrod area. The municipality warned of temporary difficulties in maintaining regular bus services and noted that some routes may experience delays in the coming days. Local officials said they are coordinating closely with the municipal transport operator and emergency services to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

Efforts are now underway to deploy additional buses to keep the schedule as close to normal as possible and to limit inconvenience for passengers. The municipality reiterated that restoring regular service remains a priority and that teams are working continuously to manage the consequences of the incident.