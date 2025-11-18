Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

World » EU | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:38
Bulgaria: Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years, with officials pointing to two Ukrainian nationals allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence. The case has unsettled Warsaw, which sees the Warsaw Lublin route as a strategic corridor for moving aid to Ukraine.

The first explosion was recorded on the evening of November 15 near the village of Mika, not far from the Ukrainian border. A military grade C4 device detonated as a freight train passed, causing limited damage to the floor of one of the wagons. CCTV captured the blast, but the train driver did not realize anything had happened. A second attempt earlier, when a steel clamp was placed on the track to derail a train, also failed.

Two days later, another section of the same line experienced damage near Pulawy. A passenger train carrying 475 people had to brake sharply, and subsequent checks revealed problems with the overhead cables. Polish services initially suggested a foreign service was behind both incidents, and by November 18 officials said evidence pointed to Russian special services. Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament that investigators linked the actions to two Ukrainians who had been cooperating with Russian intelligence for years. One had been convicted in Lviv in May for sabotage in Ukraine, while the other is originally from eastern Donbas.

According to Tusk, both suspects entered Poland from Belarus during the autumn and left again through the Terespol crossing shortly after the explosions. He said he would not disclose their names to avoid disrupting the investigation, but stressed that one is now in Belarus and the other also resides there. He described the sabotage as an escalation, noting that these operations are gaining pace across Europe. Polish security spokespeople echoed that assessment, warning that Russia aims to intimidate the public and fuel tension especially in a country hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees.

Poland’s defense minister said the military will inspect around 120 kilometers of track leading toward the Ukrainian border. Ukraine’s foreign minister expressed solidarity and offered support, suggesting the incident may be another hybrid attack designed to test responses. Tusk indicated he will order a higher alert level on specific railway routes, adding that since early last year 55 people have been detained in Poland for preparing or carrying out sabotage and 23 remain in custody.

The prime minister stressed that Russia’s intention is not only to cause physical damage but also to provoke political and social instability. He noted that Poland, as an EU and NATO member and a major route for Western assistance to enter Ukraine, has been facing increasing hostile activity. Earlier in September, Polish and allied jets shot down several Russian drones that had crossed into Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine, prompting temporary closures of several airports, including Warsaw Chopin.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, sabotage, Russia, Tusk

Related Articles:

Russia Shifts Focus to 'Enemy Governments': Where Bulgaria Stands in the New Ranking

A Russian media outlet, "Vzglyad," has released a ranking of what it calls "hostile governments," assessing countries according to their perceived antagonism toward Russia through a points-based system

Politics | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Russia Claims It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Sergei Shoigu

Russian outlets reported that the Federal Security Service claims to have disrupted an alleged plot to assassinate a senior Russian official, with several media naming Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as the intended target

World » Russia | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:53

Germany Issues Chilling Warning: 'This May Be Europe’s Last Peaceful Summer'

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could regain enough military strength to target a NATO member state before 2029

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Poland on High Alert After 'Unprecedented' Railway Sabotage With Possible Russian Link

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has described the recent explosion on a key railway route between Warsaw and Lublin as “an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens.”

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 11:22

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

U.S. Sanctions Push Russia’s Oil Discounts to Highest Level Since Last Year

The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:57
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Widespread Server Errors Hit X, Spotify and More Amid Cloudflare Failure

Cloudflare is working to resolve a major outage that briefly knocked out access to parts of the global internet, disrupting platforms such as X, Facebook, Spotify, Canva

World » EU | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 14:43

Germany Issues Chilling Warning: 'This May Be Europe’s Last Peaceful Summer'

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could regain enough military strength to target a NATO member state before 2029

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Russian Drone Fire Forces Hundreds to Flee Romanian Village Overnight!

Romania has ordered the evacuation of the border village of Plauru after a Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian port sparked a fire on a gas-carrying vessel nearby

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 16:07

Poland on High Alert After 'Unprecedented' Railway Sabotage With Possible Russian Link

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has described the recent explosion on a key railway route between Warsaw and Lublin as “an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens.”

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 11:22

EU Halts Assessment of Bulgaria’s Next Recovery Tranche amid Unresolved Issues

The European Commission has temporarily halted the preliminary assessment of Bulgaria’s request for the third payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

World » EU | November 14, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Von der Leyen Pushes Belgium to Approve Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed that the most efficient way to fund Ukraine is by using the profits from frozen Russian assets to back a new loan

World » EU | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria