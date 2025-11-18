Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years, with officials pointing to two Ukrainian nationals allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence. The case has unsettled Warsaw, which sees the Warsaw Lublin route as a strategic corridor for moving aid to Ukraine.

The first explosion was recorded on the evening of November 15 near the village of Mika, not far from the Ukrainian border. A military grade C4 device detonated as a freight train passed, causing limited damage to the floor of one of the wagons. CCTV captured the blast, but the train driver did not realize anything had happened. A second attempt earlier, when a steel clamp was placed on the track to derail a train, also failed.

Two days later, another section of the same line experienced damage near Pulawy. A passenger train carrying 475 people had to brake sharply, and subsequent checks revealed problems with the overhead cables. Polish services initially suggested a foreign service was behind both incidents, and by November 18 officials said evidence pointed to Russian special services. Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament that investigators linked the actions to two Ukrainians who had been cooperating with Russian intelligence for years. One had been convicted in Lviv in May for sabotage in Ukraine, while the other is originally from eastern Donbas.

According to Tusk, both suspects entered Poland from Belarus during the autumn and left again through the Terespol crossing shortly after the explosions. He said he would not disclose their names to avoid disrupting the investigation, but stressed that one is now in Belarus and the other also resides there. He described the sabotage as an escalation, noting that these operations are gaining pace across Europe. Polish security spokespeople echoed that assessment, warning that Russia aims to intimidate the public and fuel tension especially in a country hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees.

Poland’s defense minister said the military will inspect around 120 kilometers of track leading toward the Ukrainian border. Ukraine’s foreign minister expressed solidarity and offered support, suggesting the incident may be another hybrid attack designed to test responses. Tusk indicated he will order a higher alert level on specific railway routes, adding that since early last year 55 people have been detained in Poland for preparing or carrying out sabotage and 23 remain in custody.

The prime minister stressed that Russia’s intention is not only to cause physical damage but also to provoke political and social instability. He noted that Poland, as an EU and NATO member and a major route for Western assistance to enter Ukraine, has been facing increasing hostile activity. Earlier in September, Polish and allied jets shot down several Russian drones that had crossed into Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine, prompting temporary closures of several airports, including Warsaw Chopin.