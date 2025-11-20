Widespread Rain and Wind Forecast Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

A significant weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, November 19th, as overcast conditions and widespread rainfall are forecast across Bulgaria. The precipitation is expected to be most substantial across Southwestern, Central Northern, and Northeastern parts of the country, extending into the southern areas of the Eastern Rhodopes. Less intense and more scattered rainfall is anticipated for the southeastern regions, with northwestern areas seeing a decrease in activity as the day progresses.

Meteorological authorities have issued an orange-level warning, indicating hazardous weather, for eight regions due to the expectation of heavy rainfall. These regions are Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Sliven. A further fifteen regions are under a yellow-level warning for the same precipitative conditions.

Wind patterns will shift, generally weakening and coming from a north-northeasterly direction. An exception will be Southern Bulgaria, where a moderate south-southwesterly flow will persist. This wind may become temporarily strong and gusty in the southeastern regions and areas north of the mountains.

A distinct temperature divide is expected. Southern Bulgaria will experience warmer conditions, with lows of 12°C to 17°C and highs reaching 16°C to 21°C. For the remainder of the country, temperatures will be notably cooler, with minimums from 5°C to 10°C and maximums ranging from 7°C-9°C in the northwest to 13°C-15°C in the southwest. Sofia specifically can expect a low near 8°C and a high around 12°C.

In the mountains, overcast skies will bring rain to many areas, with snow falling above 2,000 meters. Significant precipitation is forecast for the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria and the central and eastern Stara Planina, while the Strandzha and Sakar regions will remain largely dry. Strong, gusty southwesterly winds will continue in the higher, exposed areas. The mercury is expected to reach around 10°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, predominantly cloudy weather with rainfall is predicted, particularly on the northern shores. Winds will be moderate from the north-northeast, though the southern coast—where conditions are expected to be drier—will experience a southwesterly flow. High temperatures will range from 15°C-16°C in the north to 21°C in the south. Sea water temperature holds at 15°C-16°C, with wave heights of 2-3 on the Douglas scale.