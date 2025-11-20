Widespread Rain and Wind Forecast Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25
Bulgaria: Widespread Rain and Wind Forecast Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

A significant weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, November 19th, as overcast conditions and widespread rainfall are forecast across Bulgaria. The precipitation is expected to be most substantial across Southwestern, Central Northern, and Northeastern parts of the country, extending into the southern areas of the Eastern Rhodopes. Less intense and more scattered rainfall is anticipated for the southeastern regions, with northwestern areas seeing a decrease in activity as the day progresses.

Meteorological authorities have issued an orange-level warning, indicating hazardous weather, for eight regions due to the expectation of heavy rainfall. These regions are Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Sliven. A further fifteen regions are under a yellow-level warning for the same precipitative conditions.

Wind patterns will shift, generally weakening and coming from a north-northeasterly direction. An exception will be Southern Bulgaria, where a moderate south-southwesterly flow will persist. This wind may become temporarily strong and gusty in the southeastern regions and areas north of the mountains.

A distinct temperature divide is expected. Southern Bulgaria will experience warmer conditions, with lows of 12°C to 17°C and highs reaching 16°C to 21°C. For the remainder of the country, temperatures will be notably cooler, with minimums from 5°C to 10°C and maximums ranging from 7°C-9°C in the northwest to 13°C-15°C in the southwest. Sofia specifically can expect a low near 8°C and a high around 12°C.

In the mountains, overcast skies will bring rain to many areas, with snow falling above 2,000 meters. Significant precipitation is forecast for the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria and the central and eastern Stara Planina, while the Strandzha and Sakar regions will remain largely dry. Strong, gusty southwesterly winds will continue in the higher, exposed areas. The mercury is expected to reach around 10°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, predominantly cloudy weather with rainfall is predicted, particularly on the northern shores. Winds will be moderate from the north-northeast, though the southern coast—where conditions are expected to be drier—will experience a southwesterly flow. High temperatures will range from 15°C-16°C in the north to 21°C in the south. Sea water temperature holds at 15°C-16°C, with wave heights of 2-3 on the Douglas scale.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fuel Prices Stay Steady: Analyst Rules Out New Hikes Despite Lukoil Saga

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international markets analyst, stated that he does not anticipate any further increase in fuel prices in the country

Business » Energy | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Unions Prepare Strikes as Experts Say Next Year’s Wage Growth Will Be Negative

The "Podkrepa" Confederation of Labour is preparing protests in response to the proposed 2026 state budget, warning that real income growth is set to turn negative

Business | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Important! Bulgaria’s ATMs to Pause for Hours on New Year’s Eve During Euro Switch

On the night of December 31 to January 1, ATMs across Bulgaria will experience a brief technological pause lasting approximately 2–3 hours

Business » Finance | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)

Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:09

TikTok’s Influence in Bulgaria Rises, Report Flags Role in Manipulating Public Opinion

A recent report presented at the European Parliament in Brussels highlights the growing influence of TikTok in Bulgaria

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Resorts at Risk: Five Coastal Resorts Most Prone to Flooding

A significant portion of Bulgaria’s Black Sea resorts remains vulnerable to flooding

Society » Environment | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Yellow Alerts Across Bulgaria: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Hit 13 Regions on November 18

Bulgaria is set to experience significant weather changes on Tuesday, November 18

Society » Environment | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Warm November Continues in Bulgaria, Snow Unlikely Below 1400 Meters

Bulgaria can expect unusually warm weather through the end of November

Society » Environment | November 17, 2025, Monday // 10:15

Weekend Outlook: Sunshine, Light Winds and Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

On November 15, 2025, Bulgaria will enjoy another sunny day, according to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 14, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria Faces No Water Crisis, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated on Friday during parliamentary Question Time that Bulgaria is not facing a water crisis at present

Society » Environment | November 14, 2025, Friday // 15:26

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria