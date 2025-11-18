From X to Bulgarian Institutions: Widespread Disruption Follows Cloudflare Failure

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20
Bulgaria: From X to Bulgarian Institutions: Widespread Disruption Follows Cloudflare Failure

A significant disruption originating from the infrastructure firm Cloudflare has led to widespread accessibility issues for a multitude of websites globally. According to a BBC report, prominent online services, including the social media platform X and the AI chatbot ChatGPT, were among those affected. The problems began manifesting shortly after 13:30 p.m. Bulgarian time, with a sharp surge in user reports registered on the outage tracking service Downdetector.

Cloudflare officially acknowledged the incident, posting an initial alert on its service status panel at 13:48. The company stated it was aware of and investigating an issue with the potential to impact numerous customers, promising to share further details as they became available. Subsequent updates issued around 14:00 confirmed their investigation was ongoing, leaving users waiting for a resolution.

This event echoes recent similar failures in the foundational layers of the internet. It follows an outage at Amazon Web Services last month that took down over a thousand sites and applications, an incident that was shortly followed by problems at another major provider, Microsoft Azure. These recurring episodes have prompted commentary from industry experts, who point to them as evidence of the modern internet's inherent fragility. The concentration of critical infrastructure within a small number of corporations means that a single point of failure can trigger profound and widespread disruption.

The impact was indeed global, rendering sites in Bulgaria and many other countries inaccessible. As reported by some Bulgarian media, the outage affected various institutional websites and numerous online platforms. Users attempting to access these sites were often met with an “internal server error on the Cloudflare network” and a suggestion to try again later. The scope of the problem was clearly illustrated by data from Downdetector, which showed a massive spike in reported issues with Cloudflare worldwide.

The incident has thrown a spotlight on the normally invisible role of companies like Cloudflare. The firm provides essential internet infrastructure services, such as protecting websites from cyberattacks and ensuring their stability during high traffic. Its usual discretion is by design, making its sudden visibility a sign of systemic trouble.

