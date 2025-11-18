Bulgaria is Quietly Becoming Europe’s Next Gaming Hotspot

There’s something going on in Bulgaria that few outside the industry have fully clocked. Over the past few years, the country, particularly its capital, Sofia, has been quietly building a reputation as one of Europe’s most vibrant new destinations for gaming and casino culture. And in 2025, it’s set to host a mix of major events that show just how far things have come.

A year packed with gaming events

Start with BEGE, short for Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo, which returns this November 26–27 at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center. It’s not just a trade show. It’s where gambling tech companies, software developers, investors and regulators come to talk shop, strike deals, and show off what’s next. Around 5,000 visitors from 60+ countries are expected this year, with plenty of space for startups too, thanks to a zone dedicated to newcomers looking to make noise in the industry.

Alongside BEGE runs the Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS). This one’s a bit more low-key but just as important. It’s where people from across the continent get together to talk about things like regulation, responsible gaming, and how AI is creeping into every corner of the sector. Workshops, panels, behind-the-scenes conversations, it’s the kind of place where the future of gaming policy gets sketched out, one coffee at a time.

Then there’s Sofia Game Night, a totally different vibe. Less business, more culture. It’s been running since 2018 and is more about gaming as an experience, retro consoles, esports tournaments, VR setups, even workshops for kids. Hosted by the Goethe-Institut, it spreads out across the city for one night in the fall, drawing in everyone from casual players to die-hard fans. If BEGE is about industry deals, Game Night is about why people play in the first place.

Casino games still hold the spotlight

Sofia’s not just about gaming tech and indie showcases. It’s also making serious moves in the poker and casino scene.

The Vamos Poker Tour (VPT) rolls back into town from October 6 to 12 this year, taking over the glitzy Palms Royale Sofia Casino, a venue tucked inside the Millennium Center, which feels more like a Vegas resort than anything you’d expect in the Balkans.

There’s €300,000 in guaranteed prizes up for grabs across nine events, including a €200,000 Main Event for just €350 to enter. You’ll also find a €700 High Roller, a €250 Prestige Cup, and a full lineup of PLO, bounty, and OFC games. And when you're not playing? There’s a rooftop spa, restaurants, and hotel rooms upstairs.

This isn’t just another poker stop, it’s becoming a fixture on the European circuit, attracting players from across the continent, many of them trained on the best online casino, who are after value, atmosphere, and a solid level of play without the sticker shock of other cities.

A strategic place in Europe’s gaming landscape

So where does all this put Bulgaria?

Not at the top of the charts in market size, that’s for sure, but increasingly, at the center of smart, mid-sized events that mix industry access with affordability. Sofia offers something a lot of Western capitals don’t: the infrastructure to host big events without the big prices, and a location that’s easy to reach from anywhere in Europe.

Plus, there’s momentum. Between government openness to tech, a budding game dev scene, and the crossover appeal of events like Sofia Game Night, Bulgaria isn’t trying to copy what others are doing, it’s carving out its own niche.

Bulgaria’s moment is starting to look permanent

What’s interesting isn’t just how many events are happening, but how different they are. Corporate expos, creative festivals, serious poker action, they’re not competing. They’re coexisting, feeding into each other, and helping build a scene that feels sustainable, fresh, and ready for more.

Sofia might not be the obvious choice yet, but for anyone who’s watched how cities like Prague or Tallinn have evolved in the past decade, it’s hard not to feel like something similar is happening here.