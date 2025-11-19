Employment Agency Reports Stable Job Market in Bulgaria: 16,000 Hired in October

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Employment Agency Reports Stable Job Market in Bulgaria: 16,000 Hired in October @Pixabay

Bulgaria’s labor market remained stable in October, with the Employment Agency reporting a registered unemployment rate of 5.15 percent.

Currently, 145,000 people are registered with labor offices across the country. During the month, 16,000 individuals found employment with the support of the state, including 3,500 from vulnerable groups who were placed in subsidized positions.

Employers have announced a total of 8,500 job openings, with the majority concentrated in the processing industry, education, retail, and public administration.

Demand continues to be strong for specific professions, including care workers, machine operators, sales staff, and personnel in the mining sector. The trends indicate a steady need for both skilled and semi-skilled labor, with state mediation playing a role in connecting job seekers to available positions.

