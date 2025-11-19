Northwestern Bulgaria Tops EU in Road Fatalities, Experts Warn of Systemic Issues

Northwestern Bulgaria continues to hold the grim distinction of being the deadliest region in the European Union when it comes to road fatalities. Eurostat’s 2023 data show that the region recorded the highest number of road deaths per capita in the EU, with 166 fatalities per million inhabitants. The neighboring North Central region also ranks poorly, registering 107 deaths per million people.

Recent figures from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Internal Affairs for 2024 indicate that 478 people have died in road accidents, with 399 fatalities occurring since the start of the year. These numbers highlight a continuing upward trend in traffic-related deaths, particularly in the northwestern areas.

In a discussion on Nova TV, road safety experts Emil Panchev, chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Motorists, and Georgi Zlatev analyzed the statistics. Zlatev stressed that the figures reflect fatalities relative to the population and noted that Northwestern Bulgaria, home to roughly 650,000 residents across one-sixth of the country’s territory, appears disproportionately affected. He also warned that the rise in deaths from 2022 to 2023 suggests deeper systemic issues beyond infrastructure.

Panchev acknowledged that poor road conditions play a role but pointed out that they are not the sole factor. Demographics, such as an aging population, also contribute, as older citizens account for a significant share of EU road fatalities. Both experts emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach to improve safety, including better infrastructure, stricter control, enhanced driver training, and a cultural shift toward safer driving habits.

Zlatev also highlighted the low standard of driver education and a decline in tolerance on the roads, underlining that addressing driver behavior is as crucial as physical road improvements. Both agreed that only a coordinated strategy tackling all these aspects can reduce Bulgaria’s high road death rates.