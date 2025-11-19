Northwestern Bulgaria Tops EU in Road Fatalities, Experts Warn of Systemic Issues
Northwestern Bulgaria continues to hold the grim distinction of being the deadliest region in the European Union when it comes to road fatalities. Eurostat’s 2023 data show that the region recorded the highest number of road deaths per capita in the EU, with 166 fatalities per million inhabitants. The neighboring North Central region also ranks poorly, registering 107 deaths per million people.
Recent figures from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Internal Affairs for 2024 indicate that 478 people have died in road accidents, with 399 fatalities occurring since the start of the year. These numbers highlight a continuing upward trend in traffic-related deaths, particularly in the northwestern areas.
In a discussion on Nova TV, road safety experts Emil Panchev, chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Motorists, and Georgi Zlatev analyzed the statistics. Zlatev stressed that the figures reflect fatalities relative to the population and noted that Northwestern Bulgaria, home to roughly 650,000 residents across one-sixth of the country’s territory, appears disproportionately affected. He also warned that the rise in deaths from 2022 to 2023 suggests deeper systemic issues beyond infrastructure.
Panchev acknowledged that poor road conditions play a role but pointed out that they are not the sole factor. Demographics, such as an aging population, also contribute, as older citizens account for a significant share of EU road fatalities. Both experts emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach to improve safety, including better infrastructure, stricter control, enhanced driver training, and a cultural shift toward safer driving habits.
Zlatev also highlighted the low standard of driver education and a decline in tolerance on the roads, underlining that addressing driver behavior is as crucial as physical road improvements. Both agreed that only a coordinated strategy tackling all these aspects can reduce Bulgaria’s high road death rates.
Bulgaria Faces Strong Winds and Rain Across 17 Regions on Thursday
On Thursday, November 20, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy and rainy weather, with heavier precipitation expected in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria and the extreme southern areas of the Eastern Rhodopes
Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)
Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch
TikTok’s Influence in Bulgaria Rises, Report Flags Role in Manipulating Public Opinion
A recent report presented at the European Parliament in Brussels highlights the growing influence of TikTok in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Declares Extra Holidays Around New Year for Smooth Euro Transition
The Bulgarian government has approved a proposal from Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to designate December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as official holidays
Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum Inaugurated in Momchilgrad with Turkish Ministers Present
Turkish ministers arrived in Bulgaria for the official opening of the Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum – a project carried out with the support of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism
Employment Agency Reports Stable Job Market in Bulgaria: 16,000 Hired in October
Bulgaria’s labor market remained stable in October, with the Employment Agency reporting a registered unemployment rate of 5.15 percent