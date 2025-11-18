A Russian media outlet, "Vzglyad," has released a ranking of what it calls "hostile governments," assessing countries according to their perceived antagonism toward Russia through a points-based system. According to the publication, the ranking differentiates between states whose authorities actively oppose Russia and those compelled by circumstances to align against Moscow. Bulgaria is among the ten countries with 25 points, placing it in the category of least “hostile” nations.

The top spot in the ranking goes to the United Kingdom with 75 points, a reflection of London’s sanctions on Russian oil companies and its active support for transferring Russian assets to Ukraine, alongside weapons aid to Kyiv. Germany and France share second place at 70 points, noted for their financial assistance to Ukraine and membership in the EU, which issued its 19th sanctions package in October. The Netherlands and Estonia are in third place with 65 points.

The United States ranks fourth with 55 points, alongside Latvia and the Czech Republic, reflecting a pause in some military assistance to Ukraine. Fifth place, with 50 points each, includes Denmark, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, and Sweden. Norway and Belgium are sixth with 45 points, benefiting from their stance on frozen Russian assets.

Greece, Spain, and Croatia hold seventh place with 40 points, Portugal and Slovenia are eighth with 35 points, while Hungary and Luxembourg are ninth with 30 points. Austria, Bulgaria, Ireland, Malta, New Zealand, and Romania form the top ten “least hostile” group with 25 points. Countries like Albania, the Bahamas, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, South Korea, and San Marino rank at the very bottom, scoring just five points.

The ranking follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement in September emphasizing a shift from labeling “enemy countries” to focusing on “enemy governments.” President Vladimir Putin had made a similar remark in March, stating that Russia targets “enemy elites” rather than entire nations.