Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Majority of Bulgarians Say Former State Security Service Still Shapes Politics in the Country

A recent survey by the independent Myara agency shows that a large portion of Bulgarians remain skeptical about the state of democracy and the market economy in the country, with many believing that remnants of the former State Security Service (ДС) continue to influence political life.

According to the poll, conducted between November 12 and 17, 2025 among 807 adult Bulgarians, 81.2% of respondents feel that democracy in Bulgaria is not yet fully realized, while only 14.6% think otherwise. Disillusionment is most pronounced among older citizens. Similarly, just 35% believe that Bulgaria has a functioning market economy, whereas 57.6% reject this idea. Younger participants, in contrast, are more likely to view the market as effective.

The survey also highlights a widespread perception that the country’s transition is far from complete: 78.2% of respondents consider that Bulgaria is still in transition, with only 15.5% disagreeing. A notable 60.2% of those surveyed think that the former State Security Service continues to shape political processes, while 22% disagree and 17.8% remain undecided. Younger generations are more likely to express uncertainty on this question.

Myara’s analysis suggests that these attitudes reflect both disappointment with the current system and a lingering belief that historical structures maintain influence over daily life. While supporters of the ruling parties tend to view the situation more positively, the overall picture points to generational divides, unmet expectations, and a public still negotiating the realities of democracy and capitalism in Bulgaria.

The poll carries a maximum standard deviation of ±3.5%, with 1% of the sample representing approximately 54,000 citizens.

Source: Myara

