Greek Tax Authorities Target 18,000 Companies Registered in Bulgaria
Greek tax authorities have launched inspections into the operations of thousands of Greek-registered companies operating in Bulgaria. More than 18,000 Greek firms are officially registered in the country, taking advantage of Bulgaria’s favorable tax regime.
Early findings indicate that some of these companies are effectively fictitious, with no real business activity, employees, or offices, existing primarily to transfer funds while benefiting from lower taxes. Financial experts note that during the onset of the financial crisis, numerous Greek companies relocated their operations to Bulgaria to benefit from more advantageous fiscal conditions.
Authorities are conducting cross-checks in cooperation with Bulgarian counterparts, examining both companies and individual actors. Investigations have revealed that several Greek firms registered in Bulgaria maintain ties with Greek parent companies but pay significantly lower taxes domestically, often holding only a Bulgarian bank account and lacking actual economic substance.
Legal experts warn that companies determined to be fictitious could face taxation in Greece. Similar inspections are also being carried out on Greek firms operating in Romania and Cyprus, as part of a broader effort to prevent tax avoidance and ensure compliance with national tax obligations.
Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter
Wizz Air has announced the resumption of regular direct flights between Sofia and Abu Dhabi as part of its winter schedule, marking an important addition to the airline’s network in Bulgaria
How Digital Industries in Bulgaria are Driving Growth
Over the last few years, Bulgaria has quietly turned into one of the most promising digital hubs in Europe.
Euro Changeover in Just 40 Days: How Bulgarians’ Money Will Be Converted
Bulgaria is now just over 40 days away from adopting the euro on January 1, 2026
Bulgaria is Quietly Becoming Europe’s Next Gaming Hotspot
There’s something going on in Bulgaria that few outside the industry have fully clocked.
'The Bomb was Postponed by 6 Months:' Lukoil’s Current Situation in Bulgaria
Vladislav Panev, from the “Acceleration” Club and a former MP with the “Green Movement,” described the appointment of Rumen Spetsov as a special manager of Lukoil Bulgaria as surprising
Bulgaria Can Extend Lukoil Sanctions Relief, Energy Minister Says
Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has confirmed that the United States has not imposed any additional conditions for the temporary exemption from sanctions targeting Lukoil