The Legacy of Naim Süleymanoğlu, the Greatest Weightlifter of All Time, Commemorated in Bulgaria

The memory of Naim Süleymanoğlu, recognized worldwide as the greatest weightlifter of all time, was honored at a commemoration program organized in Bulgaria through the cooperation of the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), and the Municipality of Momchilgrad (Mestanlı).

Held in the Mestanlı district of Kardzhali Province, the "Naim Süleymanoğlu Commemoration Program" brought together numerous distinguished guests, including Türkiye's Ambassador to Sofia Mehmet Sait Uyanık, TİKA President Abdullah Eren, Türkiye's Consul General in Plovdiv Emre Manav, Kardzhali Mayor Erol Mümün, Mestanlı Mayor İlknur Kazım, President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation Talat Ünlü, President of the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation Stefan Botev, musician Eypio of the film Naim, the legendary athlete's former teammates, and young athletes.

"Naim Süleymanoğlu became the voice that carried the hardships of the Turks to the world"

In his opening speech, TİKA President Abdullah Eren emphasized the importance of the program in preserving Süleymanoğlu's place in Turkish sports history and in the shared cultural memory of future generations.

Eren stated:

"My childhood was spent in Küçükçekmece. A Bulgarian immigrant aunt would visit, and my mother would invite her into our home. In Türkiye, people came to know the diligence and determination of the Bulgarian Turks through our compatriots who settled here. The world, however, came to know them through Naim.

We will keep his memory alive in this house. At just 10 years old, he became the symbol of Turks across the world with his call for 'freedom.' May God rest his soul and grant him paradise.

As TİKA, we carry out development and prosperity projects across all geographies where our compatriots live. This project has brought great joy to the Turkish people; many shared their heartfelt emotions with us. I am certain that many visitors will come here to see the Naim Süleymanoğlu Memorial House. I thank you all for preserving his legacy."

"He built a bridge of friendship between the Turkish and Bulgarian peoples"

Ambassador Uyanık underlined that Süleymanoğlu was not only a source of pride for Türkiye but for the entire Balkan region:

"It is deeply meaningful for us to commemorate our record-breaking athlete Naim Süleymanoğlu on the anniversary of his passing, here in the land where he was born. His extraordinary achievements in weightlifting inspired countless young people and set an example for future generations. These accomplishments are a testament to his determination and strength of character.

One of the most beautiful aspects of his story is that he built a bridge of friendship between the Turkish and Bulgarian peoples. He carried the friendship of the two nations on his shoulders, becoming one of the strongest symbols of the enduring ties between our countries."

"Naim is a shared pride of both nations"

Kardzhali Mayor Erol Mümün expressed his pride and joy during his remarks:

"Today we feel immense pride and happiness. Naim is the shared pride of two nations. He contributed greatly to the recognition of Turks around the world and to the pride they feel.

Despite his small stature, he stood tall in the face of oppression, strengthened relationships, and distinguished himself with his courage. Unfortunately, life took him from us far too soon. It was not possible for him to remain with us or to celebrate the opening of this memorial house together.

But we know that as long as Turks continue to excel in weightlifting, Naim's name will never be forgotten. I hope our young people achieve great successes like his and represent Turkish identity in the best way. May this memorial house raise many more 'Naims' and inspire our youth."

The most emotional moments of the program came when Süleymanoğlu's former teammates took the stage and shared their memories of the legendary athlete. Their stories about his perseverance, character, and contributions to Turkish sports moved the audience.

The program continued with the presentation of gifts and plaques to young athletes and concluded with musician Eypio performing his song "Naim," after which attendees were invited to the opening of the Naim Süleymanoğlu Memorial House, scheduled for November 18, 2025, the 8th anniversary of the champion's passing.

The program will continue today in Momchilgrad with the participation of Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, the Minister of Youth and Sports, and the President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs. The Opening Ceremony of the Naim Süleymanoğlu Memorial House will be held.