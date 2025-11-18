UN Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Authorizes International Stabilization Force

World | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: UN Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Authorizes International Stabilization Force

The UN Security Council has approved a US-backed resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, authorising the deployment of an international Stabilization force in the territory and outlining a potential path toward a Palestinian state. The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained. Moscow had previously circulated a competing draft, but did not block the US proposal.

The US resolution supports Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, which includes the creation of a transitional Board of Peace to oversee Gaza, and mandates the Stabilization force to manage borders, provide security, and oversee the demilitarisation of the territory. Both the board and the force are authorized until the end of 2027. Arab nations and other potential troop-contributing countries had emphasized the need for Security Council authorisation to participate.

During negotiations, the US modified language to address Palestinian self-determination. The resolution now states that, once the Palestinian Authority undertakes reforms and redevelopment in Gaza, “conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.” It also calls for a US-facilitated dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu opposed the mention of a Palestinian state, arguing it would reward Hamas.

The Stabilization Force is tasked with coordinating with Israeli and Egyptian authorities, securing borders, facilitating humanitarian aid, and assisting in the demilitarisation process. Israeli troops are expected to withdraw gradually based on agreed standards and milestones.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution, noting its role in protecting Palestinians and upholding the two-state solution. Hamas rejected the plan, arguing that disarmament and the international trusteeship imposed on Gaza undermine the territory’s neutrality. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said the resolution marks a significant step toward a stable and secure Gaza. President Trump celebrated the Security Council vote on his social media platform, highlighting the establishment of the Board of Peace and promising further announcements.

Key disputes remain, particularly over the disarmament of Hamas and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces. Despite these issues, the resolution provides a framework for international oversight, coordination, and the potential re-establishment of Palestinian self-determination in Gaza.

