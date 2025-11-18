Bus, Train, Ship, Plane - One Ticket for All: Bulgaria Moves Toward Integrated, Modern Transport System

Bulgaria is preparing to introduce a single electronic ticket that will cover travel by train, bus, plane, and water transport under the new Public Transport Act, currently open for public discussion. The law aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the planning, management, contracting, financing, digitalization, and oversight of public transport, bringing Bulgaria closer to the European model of an integrated transport system.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov highlighted that the law will introduce a National Transport Scheme, a unified electronic ticket, clear rules for public transport contracting and financing, and quality standards. “Our goal is straightforward - convenient, connected, accessible, and predictable transport for all citizens,” Karadjov said. The scheme will coordinate schedules across different modes of transport, ensuring minimal waiting times, and will be updated regularly so that each settlement has at least three daily transport connections.

A National Access Point will provide a centralized electronic system with up-to-date information on routes, timetables, and connections. Carriers and operators will be required to provide and regularly update their data free of charge, ensuring reliable travel planning. An Intelligent Public Transport Management System, including a National Transport Model and a National System for a Single Transport Document, will give authorities real-time insights into transport movements, allow effective management of the scheme, monitor contracts, and calculate subsidies and compensations accurately.

The National Transport Model will assess supply and forecast demand, supporting both short-term and long-term planning. Meanwhile, the National System for a Single Transport Document will allow passengers to buy one electronic ticket for multiple modes of transport in a single journey, compatible with all operators, and using modern standards for validation, verification, and revenue distribution.

Additionally, the law introduces a clearing system to fairly distribute revenues among rail, bus, air, and water operators. Data from ticket sales will automatically calculate each carrier’s share, ensuring transparency, accuracy, and sustainable funding. The law also includes provisions for inter-municipal cooperation, expansion of transport schemes, on-demand services in smaller settlements, and clear rules for access to bus stations and stops.

Karadjov emphasized that public transport is vital for regional development and access to education, healthcare, and work, and this law lays the foundation for a fairer, more sustainable system that reaches every settlement in Bulgaria.