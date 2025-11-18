North Korea Warns of 'Nuclear Domino' After US Approves South Korea’s Nuclear Submarines

North Korea has criticized the United States' endorsement of South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines, warning that the move could trigger a regional “nuclear domino” effect, according to Pyongyang state media cited by Yonhap. The North condemned the joint fact sheet released on November 14 by Seoul and Washington, which followed two summits between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in August and last month, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. The announcement also came alongside a joint communique from the allies’ annual defense discussions in early November.

The KCNA stated that South Korea’s pursuit of nuclear submarines represents a strategic step toward potential nuclear armament and could spark a heightened arms race in the region. North Korea also criticized US support for Seoul’s efforts to acquire uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing capabilities, framing it as a stepping stone toward turning South Korea into a “quasi-nuclear weapons state.” Seoul has pursued these rights to address energy security concerns and manage growing nuclear waste, a process that would require revisions to the bilateral nuclear energy pact, according to South Korean media.

The broader US-South Korea trade deal, concluded in October, includes reciprocal tariff cuts from 25% to 15% and a USD 350 billion investment by Seoul in the US, including USD 200 billion in cash and USD 150 billion in shipbuilding. In a White House readout, the US confirmed it had approved South Korea to build nuclear-powered attack submarines and pledged cooperation in sourcing fuel. Trump, posting on Truth Social, highlighted that these nuclear submarines would replace older diesel-powered models and noted construction would take place at a Philadelphia shipyard operated by the South Korean conglomerate Hanwha.

North Korea has previously revealed its own nuclear-powered submarine under construction, as reported by CNN. Trump has repeatedly offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who indicated that Pyongyang is willing to engage in talks provided Washington does not make denuclearization a precondition. The development underscores ongoing tensions in the region as both Koreas and the US navigate military modernization and energy security issues.