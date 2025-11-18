Sofia Residents to Block Streets in Four Protests Against Rising Parking Fees

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Sofia Residents to Block Streets in Four Protests Against Rising Parking Fees

Residents of Sofia are planning a series of protests this week against the city’s expanding paid parking system and rising fees for the blue and green zones.

A Facebook group titled “Against the expansion of the zones and the increase in their prices” has organized the actions, calling attention to what they describe as Sofia becoming a “paid parking lot.

The schedule includes four separate events: on Thursday, November 20, a protest will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Studentski Grad at the intersection near the University of National and World Economy and the Student Polyclinic. Later the same day, at 4:30 p.m., participants will gather in front of Sofia Municipality.

On Saturday, November 22, protesters will meet at 11:20 a.m. at the Shell gas station near Chavdar Bridge. From noon to 3:00 p.m., they plan to form a human chain blocking the entire intersection of Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, Ilyo Voivoda Street, and Cherkovna Street.

The series concludes on Sunday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m., with another demonstration in front of Sofia Municipality. Organizers aim to draw attention to the impact of the zone expansions and fee increases on daily life in the capital.

Further reading: Sofia Doubles Parking Fees and Expands Zones Starting January 2026

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, protest, parking

Related Articles:

Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter

Wizz Air has announced the resumption of regular direct flights between Sofia and Abu Dhabi as part of its winter schedule, marking an important addition to the airline’s network in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11

Sofia’s Paid Parking Overhaul: Residents to See Funds Invested Locally Says Municipal Councilor

Municipal Councilor Dimitar Petrov from “WCC-DB” has outlined new measures ensuring transparency in how funds from paid parking in Sofia are used

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Near 100 km/h Gusts Disrupt Flights and Redirect Aircraft at Sofia Airport

Strong winds disrupted operations at Sofia’s Vasil Levski airport, leading to a series of delays and cancellations that affected passengers throughout the day

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

New Census Uncovers How Few Homeless People Live in Sofia Compared to Other EU Capitals

A new census of homelessness in Sofia indicates that the number of people living without shelter in the Bulgarian capital is far lower than in many major European cities

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Sofia’s Reduta Neighborhood on Edge After Series of Shootings

Residents of Sofia’s "Reduta" district are increasingly unsettled after a string of shooting incidents in the area around Pogledec and Petar Mitov streets

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 08:44

Mulled Wine, Music, and Holiday Spirit: German Christmas Market Opens Today in Sofia

The traditional German Christmas Market in Sofia opens its doors today at 6 p.m., welcoming visitors to the City Garden in Alexander Battenberg Square

Society » Culture | November 14, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)

Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:09

TikTok’s Influence in Bulgaria Rises, Report Flags Role in Manipulating Public Opinion

A recent report presented at the European Parliament in Brussels highlights the growing influence of TikTok in Bulgaria

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Declares Extra Holidays Around New Year for Smooth Euro Transition

The Bulgarian government has approved a proposal from Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to designate December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as official holidays

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 13:35

Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum Inaugurated in Momchilgrad with Turkish Ministers Present

Turkish ministers arrived in Bulgaria for the official opening of the Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum – a project carried out with the support of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Society » Culture | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:07

Employment Agency Reports Stable Job Market in Bulgaria: 16,000 Hired in October

Bulgaria’s labor market remained stable in October, with the Employment Agency reporting a registered unemployment rate of 5.15 percent

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

Early-Morning Fire Destroys Vehicles in Petarch, Delays Expected on Local Routes

A blaze broke out early this morning in a bus parking area near Kostinbrod, destroying multiple vehicles and disrupting local transport services

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria