Sofia Residents to Block Streets in Four Protests Against Rising Parking Fees

Residents of Sofia are planning a series of protests this week against the city’s expanding paid parking system and rising fees for the blue and green zones.

A Facebook group titled “Against the expansion of the zones and the increase in their prices” has organized the actions, calling attention to what they describe as Sofia becoming a “paid parking lot.”

The schedule includes four separate events: on Thursday, November 20, a protest will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Studentski Grad at the intersection near the University of National and World Economy and the Student Polyclinic. Later the same day, at 4:30 p.m., participants will gather in front of Sofia Municipality.

On Saturday, November 22, protesters will meet at 11:20 a.m. at the Shell gas station near Chavdar Bridge. From noon to 3:00 p.m., they plan to form a human chain blocking the entire intersection of Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, Ilyo Voivoda Street, and Cherkovna Street.

The series concludes on Sunday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m., with another demonstration in front of Sofia Municipality. Organizers aim to draw attention to the impact of the zone expansions and fee increases on daily life in the capital.

