Sofia Residents to Block Streets in Four Protests Against Rising Parking Fees

Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter
Wizz Air has announced the resumption of regular direct flights between Sofia and Abu Dhabi as part of its winter schedule, marking an important addition to the airline’s network in Bulgaria
Residents of Sofia are planning a series of protests this week against the city’s expanding paid parking system and rising fees for the blue and green zones.
A Facebook group titled “Against the expansion of the zones and the increase in their prices” has organized the actions, calling attention to what they describe as Sofia becoming a “paid parking lot.”
The schedule includes four separate events: on Thursday, November 20, a protest will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Studentski Grad at the intersection near the University of National and World Economy and the Student Polyclinic. Later the same day, at 4:30 p.m., participants will gather in front of Sofia Municipality.
On Saturday, November 22, protesters will meet at 11:20 a.m. at the Shell gas station near Chavdar Bridge. From noon to 3:00 p.m., they plan to form a human chain blocking the entire intersection of Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, Ilyo Voivoda Street, and Cherkovna Street.
The series concludes on Sunday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m., with another demonstration in front of Sofia Municipality. Organizers aim to draw attention to the impact of the zone expansions and fee increases on daily life in the capital.
Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch
A recent report presented at the European Parliament in Brussels highlights the growing influence of TikTok in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian government has approved a proposal from Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to designate December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as official holidays
Turkish ministers arrived in Bulgaria for the official opening of the Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum – a project carried out with the support of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism
Bulgaria’s labor market remained stable in October, with the Employment Agency reporting a registered unemployment rate of 5.15 percent
A blaze broke out early this morning in a bus parking area near Kostinbrod, destroying multiple vehicles and disrupting local transport services
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence