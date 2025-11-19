Russian Strikes Hit Multiple Regions, Killing Teen in Kharkiv and Damaging Key Sites in Dnipro

Russian strikes continued across several Ukrainian regions, causing casualties, damage to critical facilities and widespread power outages. In Kharkiv Oblast, the city of Berestyn came under missile fire, leaving several people injured and claiming the life of a 17 year old girl who had been taken to hospital with severe wounds. According to the regional authorities, nine people were hurt in total, including a 16 year old boy. Seven victims were taken to hospital with blast injuries, while two others suffered acute stress reactions. Emergency crews remain on site.

Dnipro faced another wave of attacks, this time involving drones, which disrupted rail services and damaged civilian infrastructure. The blast wave from the overnight strike broke windows at the railway station and in several train carriages. Ukrainian Railways said trains on the Zaporizhzhia to Przemysl and Dnipro to Chelm routes left with delays of around two and a half hours. Passengers and train crews stayed in the station shelter through the entire attack and were unharmed. Parts of the region were temporarily left without power, forcing rail workers to switch to reserve diesel locomotives until services were restored. The building housing Suspilne Dnipro and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro also suffered damage. A fire broke out inside and the blast blew out windows and doors, affecting floors and the roof. Staff were not present at the time.

Further strikes on the city caused more destruction. Regional authorities reported two injured residents, a 59 year old woman and a 67 year old man, both in moderate condition. Fires broke out across several locations in Dnipro, hitting a two storey media building, transport sites, business premises, an office building, a service station, retail outlets, private properties and a catering venue. Infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged, including six high rises. Dozens of vehicles were affected, with several destroyed. In the surrounding districts, attacks triggered fires in the Novooleksandrivka hromada, and infrastructure damage was recorded in the Samar and Pavlohrad districts. The Nikopol district came under fire from FPV drones and artillery. Ukrainian air defence reported downing 33 drones over the oblast during the night.

In the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, local pro Russian administrations stated that the Zuivska and Starobesheve thermal power plants were hit in overnight drone attacks, leaving multiple settlements without electricity. According to their reports, the strikes affected transformer equipment and led to shutdowns of boiler houses and filtration stations. One of the boilers at the Zuivska plant was taken out of service after the blast damaged its transformer.

Kherson also experienced power shortages following another Russian strike. The city administration confirmed that all districts had been partially left without electricity as repair teams worked to assess and fix the damage. Authorities warned that water supply disruptions in high rise buildings were possible while repairs continued.