Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts
Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years
Russian outlets reported that the Federal Security Service claims to have disrupted an alleged plot to assassinate a senior Russian official, with several media naming Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as the intended target.
According to these accounts, the attack was supposedly planned to take place during Shoigu’s private visit to a cemetery in Moscow. The FSB asserts that it uncovered what it describes as a Ukrainian link to the preparation of the attack, though no evidence has been publicly presented to support this accusation.
Reports say the plot involved a sabotage group that security services allegedly identified at an early stage, preventing the attempt from moving forward. So far, no additional clarification or confirmation has been released by official Russian institutions.
The news emerged shortly after separate reporting on the death of Armen Sarkissian, a prominent criminal figure and founder of the Arbat battalion, who died in Moscow.
In a separate incident highlighted in Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine recently stopped an attempted contract killing targeting Serhiy Filimonov, commander of the 108th separate battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine known as the Da Vinci Wolves.
Russian opposition figures have voiced strong criticism of the European Union’s recent decision to ban multi-entry visas for Russian citizens traveling to the Schengen area
Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk
The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November
Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy
Russia currently has the capacity to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory at any time, although whether it will do so depends largely on the stance of Western allies
NATO has regained the upper hand in ammunition production, surpassing Russia after a period during which Moscow outpaced the alliance
