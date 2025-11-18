Russia Claims It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Sergei Shoigu

World » RUSSIA | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:53
Bulgaria: Russia Claims It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Sergei Shoigu

Russian outlets reported that the Federal Security Service claims to have disrupted an alleged plot to assassinate a senior Russian official, with several media naming Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as the intended target.

According to these accounts, the attack was supposedly planned to take place during Shoigu’s private visit to a cemetery in Moscow. The FSB asserts that it uncovered what it describes as a Ukrainian link to the preparation of the attack, though no evidence has been publicly presented to support this accusation.

Reports say the plot involved a sabotage group that security services allegedly identified at an early stage, preventing the attempt from moving forward. So far, no additional clarification or confirmation has been released by official Russian institutions.

The news emerged shortly after separate reporting on the death of Armen Sarkissian, a prominent criminal figure and founder of the Arbat battalion, who died in Moscow.

In a separate incident highlighted in Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine recently stopped an attempted contract killing targeting Serhiy Filimonov, commander of the 108th separate battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine known as the Da Vinci Wolves.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: FSB, Russia, Shoigu

Related Articles:

Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years

World » EU | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:38

Russia Shifts Focus to 'Enemy Governments': Where Bulgaria Stands in the New Ranking

A Russian media outlet, "Vzglyad," has released a ranking of what it calls "hostile governments," assessing countries according to their perceived antagonism toward Russia through a points-based system

Politics | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Germany Issues Chilling Warning: 'This May Be Europe’s Last Peaceful Summer'

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could regain enough military strength to target a NATO member state before 2029

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

U.S. Sanctions Push Russia’s Oil Discounts to Highest Level Since Last Year

The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:57

Romania Prepares to Take Over Lukoil Assets Ahead of U.S. Sanctions

Romania is moving to assume control of Lukoil’s local operations to safeguard its national energy system and comply with upcoming U.S. sanctions

World » Southeast Europe | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Opposition Criticizes EU Multi-Entry Visa Ban as Counterproductive

Russian opposition figures have voiced strong criticism of the European Union’s recent decision to ban multi-entry visas for Russian citizens traveling to the Schengen area

World » Russia | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:08

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

U.S. Sanctions Push Russia’s Oil Discounts to Highest Level Since Last Year

The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:57

Former German Foreign Minister Admits Misjudging Putin Was Berlin’s 'Biggest Political Mistake'

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:51

German General Warns: Russia Could Strike NATO Territory at Any Moment

Russia currently has the capacity to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory at any time, although whether it will do so depends largely on the stance of Western allies

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 13:19

NATO Surpasses Russia in Ammunition Production, Rutte Says

NATO has regained the upper hand in ammunition production, surpassing Russia after a period during which Moscow outpaced the alliance

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria