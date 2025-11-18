Russia Claims It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Sergei Shoigu

Russian outlets reported that the Federal Security Service claims to have disrupted an alleged plot to assassinate a senior Russian official, with several media naming Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as the intended target.

According to these accounts, the attack was supposedly planned to take place during Shoigu’s private visit to a cemetery in Moscow. The FSB asserts that it uncovered what it describes as a Ukrainian link to the preparation of the attack, though no evidence has been publicly presented to support this accusation.

Reports say the plot involved a sabotage group that security services allegedly identified at an early stage, preventing the attempt from moving forward. So far, no additional clarification or confirmation has been released by official Russian institutions.

The news emerged shortly after separate reporting on the death of Armen Sarkissian, a prominent criminal figure and founder of the Arbat battalion, who died in Moscow.

In a separate incident highlighted in Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine recently stopped an attempted contract killing targeting Serhiy Filimonov, commander of the 108th separate battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine known as the Da Vinci Wolves.