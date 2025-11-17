DashTickets Publishes Report: 7 out of 10 Reviews on Casino.org Highlight Free Spins as a Key Bonus

DashTickets reveals why free spins are the most sought-after casino bonus, analyzing trends, player preferences, and their impact on the gambling industry. Here’s everything you need to know about this game-changing feature.

DashTickets, supervised by editor-in-chief Mark Dash, has published a new report that highlights the impact of free spins bonus on the industry. The foundation of the project's philosophy was based on conducting real tests and studying online casino platforms. The three authors leading the project register at a new online casino every day, make a deposit of $50 and play, checking the withdrawal speed and the willingness of technical support to help players.

A Perspective on Gaming and Trends

The latest DashTickets report has been a revelation for the gambling niche. After analyzing over 5,000 casino reviews on Casino.org, analysts found that free spins are mentioned in 70% of cases as the primary benefit appreciated by players.

According to Mark Dash: “Free spins have become a symbol of new opportunities for players. They combine entertainment with chances to win, all without significant financial risks.”

Interestingly, this type of bonus not only attracts newcomers but also retains experienced players. In fact, 68% of respondents admitted they choose casinos with free spins over those offering cash rewards.

The History of DashTickets: Becoming an Authority

DashTickets entered the gambling industry in 2009 during a period of rapid growth. Founder Matthew Robert Davey set an ambitious goal for the team from the outset: to become a trusted source not only for players but also for casino operators.

Mark Dash brought a unique approach to the editorial work. A former professional poker player, he understood the importance of nuance in delivering information and analysis. With a journalism degree from Massey University and a postgraduate diploma in journalism (PGDipJ)—the region’s only accredited course in the field—he combined professionalism with gaming expertise, positioning DashTickets as a distinctive player in the media market.

“We’ve always aimed to be the first to spot changes in player preferences. Our goal is not just to analyze trends but to help the industry adapt to new conditions,” Mark notes.

Why Are Free Spins Important for Players?

According to DashTickets’ report, the key reason behind the popularity of free spins is their versatility. They allow players to test slot games without significant expenses, which is especially valuable for beginners. Notably, 54% of survey participants stated they choose online casinos based solely on the availability of such bonuses.

Additionally, players appreciate free spins as an opportunity to explore popular slots like Book of Dead, Starburst, and Gonzo’s Quest.

“Free spins are not just a marketing tool. They demonstrate that casinos care about player comfort and are willing to provide opportunities for gaming without financial pressure,” adds Mark Dash.

Data That’s Changing the Market

Based on their research, DashTickets analysts identified several key trends:

68% of players prefer free spins over other types of bonuses;

38% view free spins as a way to improve their slot gaming skills;

In 2023, the number of free spin offers increased by 26%, highlighting their growing demand.

These bonuses are particularly popular in Europe and Southeast Asia, where up to 74% of new players opt for casinos offering free spins.

“Modern players have become more discerning. They choose bonuses that provide real value rather than just flashy marketing,” emphasizes Mark Dash.

Impact on the Gambling Industry

For casinos, offering free spins has become a crucial tool in capturing audience attention. Major operators like LeoVegas and 888 Casino have significantly increased their free spin promotions, resulting in an 18% traffic boost over the past year. DashTickets notes in its report that free spins have long since evolved beyond being mere promotional offers. Today, they are a powerful tool for building long-term relationships with players.

DashTickets continues to remain at the forefront of the gambling industry, providing detailed analytics and insights that help both casinos and players better understand each other.