Yellow Alerts Across Bulgaria: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Hit 13 Regions on November 18

Bulgaria is set to experience significant weather changes on Tuesday, November 18, as authorities issued yellow warnings for precipitation and strong winds in multiple regions. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall applies to 13 regions, including Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Sofia city and region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, and Kardzhali. Meanwhile, gusty and strong winds are expected in Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Sliven, Haskovo, and Kardzhali.

Cloudy skies with rainfall will dominate Northern and Western Bulgaria on Tuesday, with precipitation continuing overnight into Wednesday. In some areas of the north and west, as well as in the southern parts of the Eastern Rhodopes, significant rainfall is expected. Winds in Eastern Bulgaria will remain predominantly from the south-southwest, with moderate to strong intensity.

Temperature variations will be notable, ranging from 8°–9°C in the northwestern regions to up to 21°C in the southeast. Over the next few days, temperatures are expected to remain within a broad range, with maximums of 10°–12°C in Western Bulgaria and 20°–21°C in the east.

Wednesday will bring continued cloudiness across much of the country, with locally heavy precipitation in Western Bulgaria, the Eastern Rhodopes, and central and eastern areas of the Stara Planina. Southeastern Bulgaria will continue to see moderate to strong south-southwest winds. By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, more sunshine is expected, with precipitation limited mainly to mountain areas and occurring only in isolated spots and in smaller amounts.