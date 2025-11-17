Russian Drone Fire Forces Hundreds to Flee Romanian Village Overnight!

Romania has ordered the evacuation of the border village of Plauru after a Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian port sparked a fire on a gas-carrying vessel nearby. The tanker, carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ignited just 500 meters from the village on the Danube, opposite the Ukrainian port city of Izmail. Authorities are relocating between 100 and 150 residents, alongside pets and livestock, to safer locations, including nearby Tulcea.

The vessel, the Orinda, was flying the Turkish flag, and its 16 Turkish crew members abandoned ship without injuries, according to Turkey. Romanian officials have emphasized the risk of explosion as “very serious,” and the village is being inspected house by house. Mayor Tudor Cernega of the Ceatalchioi commune, which includes Plauru, confirmed ongoing evacuations and precautions.

The incident highlights ongoing security concerns for Romanian border areas, as Russian aerial strikes on southern Ukraine have repeatedly threatened neighboring regions. Ukrainian authorities in Odesa Oblast reported a “massive” attack overnight on November 17, damaging port and energy infrastructure along with several vessels. Similar events have occurred previously, including drone incursions into Romanian territory, such as one near Plauru on November 11 and another earlier in September.

Romania, a NATO and EU member with a 614-kilometer border with Ukraine, maintains heightened alert during Russian attacks. The Defense Ministry noted that no airspace violations were detected during the latest strike, though Romanian forces remain vigilant. The proximity of villages like Plauru to Ukraine has led authorities to issue air-raid warnings and, when necessary, scramble aircraft to ensure civilian safety.

Tags: Romania, evacuation, Russian, Ukraine

