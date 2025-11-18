Macron, Zelensky Strike Defense Deal Paving Way for 100 Rafale Fighter Jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration on Nov. 17 that sets out a long-term framework for cooperation in the defense sector, opening the way for Kyiv to acquire a wide range of French military equipment. The document was formalized during Zelensky’s visit to France, which he described as a moment of major significance for both countries.

According to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, the declaration focuses on procurement from France’s defense industry. Zelensky later outlined the scope of the agreement, saying Ukraine plans to purchase up to 100 Rafale F4 fighter jets by 2035, along with SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense, air-to-air missiles, aerial bombs, and unmanned systems. The Rafale is regarded as one of Europe’s most advanced 4.5-generation multirole aircraft and is set to become a key element of Ukraine’s future air force.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Zelensky said Kyiv aims to acquire eight SAMP/T batteries, each consisting of six launchers. Macron noted that Ukraine will be supplied with a next-generation version of the SAMP/T that is currently under development, emphasizing that the new model will provide improved capabilities. France has previously delivered one SAMP/T system jointly with Italy, and Macron highlighted that Ukraine is already familiar with the system’s characteristics but will now receive an upgraded version.

Zelensky added that the agreement also gives the green light for new joint industrial projects between the two countries, including the production of interceptor drones and cooperation on critical components that could be incorporated into Ukrainian unmanned platforms. He expressed gratitude for France’s continued support and confirmed that Paris is preparing another military assistance package to be unveiled before the end of the year.

The Ukrainian president arrived at Villacoublay air base near Paris earlier on Nov. 17, where Macron greeted him ahead of the signing. During the visit, Zelensky was shown several advanced French weapons systems, including Rafale jets and the SAMP/T air defense platform. The French presidency had previously indicated that the two leaders would discuss cooperation not only in defense but also in the energy and economic sectors, as well as progress on security guarantees under the Coalition of the Willing format.

France has been one of Ukraine’s key supporters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Paris has already supplied Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets, SCALP long-range missiles, artillery systems, and other equipment. As part of its broader effort to modernize its air force, Ukraine has also received F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands, and earlier concluded an agreement with Sweden that could eventually allow Kyiv to obtain up to 150 Gripen aircraft, with part of the production localized in Ukraine.

Zelensky’s stop in Paris is part of a wider tour of European capitals aimed at securing additional backing ahead of winter and anticipated Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid. On Nov. 16, the Ukrainian president traveled to Greece, where he finalized a new gas supply route and agreed on additional financing for gas imports. He is also expected to visit Spain on Nov. 18 for discussions focused primarily on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses.

Alongside these defense-related developments, France has also clarified its stance on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Benjamin Haddad, France’s Minister Delegate for European Affairs, outlined the conditions set by Macron for providing Ukraine with so-called reparations loans backed by Russian funds immobilized in the EU. Speaking in Brussels on Nov. 17, Haddad said that Paris insists on strict legal compliance, stressing that the assets would not be confiscated but could serve as an advance on future Russian reparations.

He added that any such loan scheme must be guaranteed by the EU budget and supported by G7 partners. According to him, the question of financial guarantees is a key concern for countries such as Belgium, where most of the Russian assets in the EU are held. Haddad also said that any arrangement must adhere to the principle of European preference, meaning the funds should benefit procurement within Europe’s defense industry and encourage deeper cooperation between European and Ukrainian defense manufacturers.

The debate continues as the European Commission estimates that Ukraine will need over 71 billion euros in external financing in 2026, with more than 51 billion euros expected to go toward defense spending. The EU’s proposal for a reparations loan has stalled due to Belgium’s reservations over legal risks, but the issue remains on the agenda, with a final decision expected in December 2025. Meanwhile, the European Commission has noted that the United Kingdom and Canada could introduce similar loan instruments to aid Ukraine.