New Census Uncovers How Few Homeless People Live in Sofia Compared to Other EU Capitals

A new census of homelessness in Sofia indicates that the number of people living without shelter in the Bulgarian capital is far lower than in many major European cities. The findings were presented by Deputy Mayor for Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities Nadezhda Bacheva and Assoc. Prof. Stoyanka Cherkezova from the Institute for Population and Human Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who announced the preliminary results of the nationwide count carried out between October 20 and 26.

According to the data, central Sofia remains the area with the highest concentration of homeless people. Yet the overall scale is significantly lower than in comparable European cities. As part of the international initiative "European Census of Homelessness", funded by the European Commission and coordinated by the University of Leuven, Sofia became the first Bulgarian city to take part. The project involves 35 cities across the continent.

The initial comparison shows that the number of homeless people in Lyon is around twelve times higher than in Sofia. In Brussels, the figure is eleven times greater, while Budapest has roughly five times more and Bucharest about three times more people living without shelter. Full results are expected at the start of 2026, Bacheva noted.

Cherkezova explained that the census was not limited to counting people on the streets. The effort also included detailed profiling to understand how long individuals have been without permanent shelter, their health status, their needs and backgrounds. A total of 53 trained volunteers, supported by the Bulgarian Red Cross and the Order of the Knights of the Cross, collected field data. The aim, she said, is to build a clearer picture that will help authorities design more effective policies and support services.

Researchers emphasized that homelessness appears in several forms: people sleeping rough in makeshift locations such as garages or abandoned buildings; individuals staying briefly in crisis centers; and those placed in temporary accommodation facilities for longer periods. As part of the census, volunteers distributed clothing, food and other essentials to people they interviewed.

Deputy Mayor Bacheva stressed that providing assistance remains especially difficult when individuals refuse help. She said that three municipal centers operate in Sofia with a combined capacity of more than 500 beds, currently around 80 percent full. The number of people without shelter shifts daily, making precise totals hard to establish. However, if existing facilities reach full capacity during the colder months, additional places will be opened. From December through March, the municipality will again provide daily meals and hot drinks to people who remain on the streets.

Bacheva also highlighted a long-standing challenge: thousands of people in Bulgaria lack personal identification documents. She referred to figures from the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee estimating that around 200,000 individuals fall into this category, affecting families over several generations. In response, the municipality now issues business addresses to homeless residents, enabling them to obtain personal documents, and many have already made use of this option.

A parallel communication from Sofia Municipality summarized the broader organization behind the effort. The census involved 53 field enumerators and eight coordinators who covered the capital in a three-day period. Planning began months earlier with mapping work, consultations with service providers and a preliminary survey among the homeless population. The data will contribute to a more accurate understanding of the scale and characteristics of homelessness in Sofia, helping guide future social policies.

The initiative relied on extensive collaboration with civil society groups. Organizations such as Caritas, Concordia, Mission Without Borders and the Center for Humane Policies provided crucial support and assisted volunteers in distributing supplies. The Bulgarian Red Cross and the Order of Malta offered logistical help along with essential items. Donations included thousands of pairs of socks and towels, hundreds of blankets and shoes, and gift packages containing chocolates and coffee. The Red Cross also provided food and water for everyone involved in the fieldwork.