Germany Issues Chilling Warning: 'This May Be Europe’s Last Peaceful Summer'

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Germany Issues Chilling Warning: 'This May Be Europe’s Last Peaceful Summer'

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could regain enough military strength to target a NATO member state before 2029, noting that some analysts now suggest the timeline could shift even earlier. Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, he said experts who once pointed to 2029 are increasingly mentioning 2028, while others argue that last summer might have been the final “quiet” one in Europe. Despite these projections, Pistorius stressed that NATO maintains strong deterrence capabilities, including both conventional and nuclear forces, though he acknowledged the need to continue strengthening military readiness.

He underscored that the alliance’s armies are operational but require further investment and modern equipment. The discussion comes against the backdrop of warnings from senior German commanders. Earlier in November, Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank said Russia possessed the ability to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory “even tomorrow,” highlighting the considerable firepower of the Russian Air Force.

The statements prompted responses from Moscow. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Pistorius’s comments only confirmed “who the aggressor is,” while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would “take measures to ensure its security.” He insisted, however, that Moscow does not seek a direct confrontation with NATO countries.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, Russia, NATO

Related Articles:

Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

|

Russia Shifts Focus to 'Enemy Governments': Where Bulgaria Stands in the New Ranking

|

Russia Claims It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Sergei Shoigu

|

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

|

U.S. Sanctions Push Russia’s Oil Discounts to Highest Level Since Last Year

|

Romania Prepares to Take Over Lukoil Assets Ahead of U.S. Sanctions

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years

World » EU | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:38

Widespread Server Errors Hit X, Spotify and More Amid Cloudflare Failure

Cloudflare is working to resolve a major outage that briefly knocked out access to parts of the global internet, disrupting platforms such as X, Facebook, Spotify, Canva

World » EU | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 14:43

Russian Drone Fire Forces Hundreds to Flee Romanian Village Overnight!

Romania has ordered the evacuation of the border village of Plauru after a Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian port sparked a fire on a gas-carrying vessel nearby

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 16:07

Poland on High Alert After 'Unprecedented' Railway Sabotage With Possible Russian Link

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has described the recent explosion on a key railway route between Warsaw and Lublin as “an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens.”

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 11:22

EU Halts Assessment of Bulgaria’s Next Recovery Tranche amid Unresolved Issues

The European Commission has temporarily halted the preliminary assessment of Bulgaria’s request for the third payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

World » EU | November 14, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Von der Leyen Pushes Belgium to Approve Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed that the most efficient way to fund Ukraine is by using the profits from frozen Russian assets to back a new loan

World » EU | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria