Germany Issues Chilling Warning: 'This May Be Europe’s Last Peaceful Summer'
Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could regain enough military strength to target a NATO member state before 2029, noting that some analysts now suggest the timeline could shift even earlier. Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, he said experts who once pointed to 2029 are increasingly mentioning 2028, while others argue that last summer might have been the final “quiet” one in Europe. Despite these projections, Pistorius stressed that NATO maintains strong deterrence capabilities, including both conventional and nuclear forces, though he acknowledged the need to continue strengthening military readiness.
He underscored that the alliance’s armies are operational but require further investment and modern equipment. The discussion comes against the backdrop of warnings from senior German commanders. Earlier in November, Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank said Russia possessed the ability to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory “even tomorrow,” highlighting the considerable firepower of the Russian Air Force.
The statements prompted responses from Moscow. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Pistorius’s comments only confirmed “who the aggressor is,” while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would “take measures to ensure its security.” He insisted, however, that Moscow does not seek a direct confrontation with NATO countries.
