Sofia’s Paid Parking Overhaul: Residents to See Funds Invested Locally Says Municipal Councilor

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Paid Parking Overhaul: Residents to See Funds Invested Locally Says Municipal Councilor Photo: Stella Ivanova

Municipal Councilor Dimitar Petrov from “WCC-DB” has outlined new measures ensuring transparency in how funds from paid parking in Sofia are used. The expansion of paid parking areas across the city has sparked debate, with residents facing higher costs and political opponents questioning the changes.

This report has been under development for the past nine months. I personally have dedicated around 80 to 90 hours in meetings and other work, and I am aware that some of my colleagues have spent even more time,” Petrov told reporters. “We have considered all feedback, much of it gathered informally. We consulted Sofia residents multiple times, including through an unofficial sociological survey, to understand public sentiment during the winter months.

The research Petrov refers to involved 1,000 residents from neighborhoods that could be affected by the parking changes. In addition, 25,000 people submitted responses to an online questionnaire via Facebook. “We now have a substantial database reflecting public opinion, and much of this input has been taken into account,” he added.

Addressing criticism that the price increases are arbitrary, Petrov insisted that the reforms are designed to ensure accountability. “Many people say, ‘You are just mechanically raising prices.’ That is not the case. The real reform lies in the fact that funds collected from paid parking will now follow a clear program with accountability for how they are spent and why,” he said.

Currently, the Central Transport Authority collects around 41–42 million leva (€20,500,000–€21,000,000) annually, most of which covers administrative costs, including salaries and minor improvements in public transport - expenses that offer little visible benefit to residents. Petrov emphasized that the new system changes this dynamic.

Under the proposed plan, the money collected from local parking zones will be allocated evenly: 50% will remain in the respective neighborhood, while the other 50% will go to Sofia Municipality. The municipality will be legally obligated to invest these funds exclusively in infrastructure projects, following a program approved by the Sofia Municipal Council. This ensures that residents see tangible improvements in their areas, rather than funds being absorbed by routine administrative costs.

