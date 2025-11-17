Inflation and Winter Logistics Push Bulgaria’s Wholesale Basket to €51.6 This Week

The price of Bulgaria’s wholesale consumer basket has risen to 101 leva (€51.6) this week, marking an increase of 1 leva (€0.5) compared to last week. This information was shared during a regular briefing by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCSBT).

Ivanov explained that the market remains stable, and the recent price hike is primarily driven by seasonal factors and winter logistics. He added that Bulgaria is well-prepared and no major issues are expected as long as global oil prices remain below 70 dollars per barrel.

Among specific goods, the prices of zucchini, flour, and rice have increased over the past week. Meanwhile, tomatoes, cheese, and butter have seen minor declines in their prices.

On the household income front, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported that the average total income per person for the third quarter of 2025 reached 3,680 leva (€1,880), representing a 9.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Inflation in October 2025 was recorded at 0.9% for the month, while annual inflation, comparing October 2025 to October 2024, stood at 5.3%. Year-to-date inflation for 2025 has reached 4.3%, reflecting continued upward pressure on consumer prices.