Bulgaria Can Extend Lukoil Sanctions Relief, Energy Minister Says

Business » ENERGY | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has confirmed that the United States has not imposed any additional conditions for the temporary exemption from sanctions targeting Lukoil. Speaking to BNT, Stankov stated that the current derogation can be extended if circumstances require, and emphasized that the easing of tensions following the granted reprieve has provided significant reassurance. “The way in which the derogation was implemented ensures that financial institutions in Bulgaria can continue offering their services to these companies without disruption,” he noted.

In an interview with BNR, Minister Stankov also addressed the potential sale of Lukoil’s Bulgarian assets. He explained that if such a transaction occurs domestically, a state-led screening mechanism will oversee the process, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev. The screening committee, working through the State Agency for National Security, will guarantee that the security of energy supplies within Bulgaria is maintained, he added.

