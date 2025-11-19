Bulgaria Can Extend Lukoil Sanctions Relief, Energy Minister Says

Employment Agency Reports Stable Job Market in Bulgaria: 16,000 Hired in October
Bulgaria’s labor market remained stable in October, with the Employment Agency reporting a registered unemployment rate of 5.15 percent
Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has confirmed that the United States has not imposed any additional conditions for the temporary exemption from sanctions targeting Lukoil. Speaking to BNT, Stankov stated that the current derogation can be extended if circumstances require, and emphasized that the easing of tensions following the granted reprieve has provided significant reassurance. “The way in which the derogation was implemented ensures that financial institutions in Bulgaria can continue offering their services to these companies without disruption,” he noted.
In an interview with BNR, Minister Stankov also addressed the potential sale of Lukoil’s Bulgarian assets. He explained that if such a transaction occurs domestically, a state-led screening mechanism will oversee the process, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev. The screening committee, working through the State Agency for National Security, will guarantee that the security of energy supplies within Bulgaria is maintained, he added.
Vladislav Panev, from the “Acceleration” Club and a former MP with the “Green Movement,” described the appointment of Rumen Spetsov as a special manager of Lukoil Bulgaria as surprising
The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil
Britain has introduced a temporary exemption that permits continued business with two Bulgarian subsidiaries of the sanctioned Russian oil group Lukoil
Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption
Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk
Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence