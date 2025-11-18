Ukraine Secures Winter Energy Supply as Greece Becomes First EU Country to Back U.S. LNG Plan

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 17, 2025, Monday // 12:23
Bulgaria: Ukraine Secures Winter Energy Supply as Greece Becomes First EU Country to Back U.S. LNG Plan

Ukraine and Greece have finalized a landmark energy agreement, making Greece the first European Union country to actively participate in the U.S.-led effort to replace Russian gas with American liquefied natural gas (LNG). The deal, signed on Sunday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will see LNG transported from December 2025 to March 2026 to supply Kyiv during the upcoming harsh winter.

The agreement involves Greece’s DEPA Emporia and Ukraine’s Naftogaz and underscores the strategic role Greece now plays as a hub for American LNG in Central and Eastern Europe. “Ukraine gains direct access to diversified and reliable energy sources, while Greece becomes a hub for supplying Central and Eastern Europe with American liquefied natural gas,” Mitsotakis said, highlighting Greece’s growing regional influence in energy.

The signing took place during Zelensky’s working visit to Athens, where energy security topped the agenda. The Greek Prime Minister, Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, and U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle were present at the ceremony. The deal is expected to cover nearly €2 billion in LNG imports to offset losses in Ukrainian gas production caused by Russian strikes.

Under the arrangement, LNG will be regasified at the Revithoussa terminal and transported through the Vertical Corridor pipeline system. A special transport product known as “Route 1,” which has received regulatory approval, will allow gas to flow from Greece into Bulgaria, then through Romania and Moldova, before reaching Ukraine. Operators including DESFA (Greece), Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz, VestMoldTransgaz, and Ukraine’s GTSOU have coordinated to ensure monthly tendering and smooth delivery along this eastern axis.

Mitsotakis assured Zelensky that the EU will provide stable support for gas supplies throughout the winter. Zelensky, in turn, thanked Greece for the aid, stressing the critical importance of reliable energy amid daily Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians. The deal is considered a major boost to both regional energy security and Ukraine’s resilience during the challenging winter months.

