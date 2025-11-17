Poland on High Alert After 'Unprecedented' Railway Sabotage With Possible Russian Link

Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts
Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years
Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has described the recent explosion on a key railway route between Warsaw and Lublin as “an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens.” The incident, which occurred near the village of Mika, was confirmed to have been caused by an explosive device placed on the track, destroying a section of the railway. Tusk emphasized that emergency services and the prosecutor’s office are actively working at the site.
“An investigation is underway. Just like in previous cases of this kind, we will catch the perpetrators, regardless of who their backers are,” Tusk added, highlighting concerns about deliberate targeting of a strategic line used for civilian transport and aid deliveries to Ukraine. Additional damage has been reported along other parts of the route, prompting authorities to expand their investigation.
Poland’s interior minister Marcin Kierwiński also affirmed the sabotage, stating, “There is no doubt that we are dealing with an act of sabotage,” and confirmed that another section of the line where tracks were damaged is under scrutiny. The incident, first reported on Sunday morning when a regional train driver noticed a missing part of the track, underscores ongoing security concerns for Poland amid heightened hybrid threats from Russia and Belarus. In September, over 20 drones entered Polish airspace, triggering a NATO response, adding context to the authorities’ heightened vigilance.
The explosion has intensified fears of Russian-linked sabotage targeting Polish infrastructure, reflecting broader regional tensions. Polish and allied officials are expected to issue further statements as the investigation unfolds.
