Marilyn Manson to Headline HILLS OF ROCK 2026 in Bulgaria with Sex Pistols, Northlane, and Last Train

Marilyn Manson, the provocateur and cultural icon known for constantly pushing the limits of alternative culture, will be the third headliner at HILLS OF ROCK 2026 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Known for blending high art, grotesque imagery, and chaotic energy, Manson’s stage persona has earned him the nickname “The God of F*ck” among his fans. He will perform on the first day of the festival, July 24, bringing his signature theatrical intensity to Plovdiv.

Since his emergence in the early 1990s, Manson has captivated audiences with his dark, alluring presence, somewhere between Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. His haunting, pulsating rendition of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” established him as an international sensation and cultural influencer. Beyond music, he is also an accomplished visual artist, creating dark, expressive watercolors and surreal imagery that reflect his unique artistic vision. Last year, he released his twelfth studio album, One Assassination Under God–Chapter 1, marking a bold comeback that continues to evolve his legacy.

Joining Manson on the first day, Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter will deliver their signature punk energy. The band has proven that their renewed lineup is far from a nostalgic act, bringing raw, contemporary power to their performances. French rockers Last Train will also perform on July 24, embodying an independent rock spirit honed over nearly 15 years of albums, orchestral projects, documentaries, and more than 600 European shows. Known for their uncompromising style, the band promises a dynamic live experience for Bulgarian audiences.

On the heavier side, Australian metal band Northlane will headline with their innovative, emotionally charged sound. Winners of numerous awards and celebrated worldwide, Northlane are recognized for their precise, industrial-infused heavy riffs and compelling live performances, making them one of the leading acts in modern metal.

HILLS OF ROCK 2026 runs from July 24 to 26 at Plovdiv’s Rowing Base. One-day tickets are now available through the Ticket Station network, starting at 140 BGN. For updates and further information, visit festteam.bg, hillsofrock.com, ticketstation.bg, or the festival’s official social media channels.

The festival is organized by Fest Team as part of the Heritage 2023 program of the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation, with support from the Plovdiv Municipality.

Source: press release