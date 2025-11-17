Major European Airline Launches Direct Flights Connecting Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Business » TOURISM | November 17, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Major European Airline Launches Direct Flights Connecting Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava @Wizz Air

Wizz Air has inaugurated direct flights from Plovdiv and Varna to Bratislava, expanding its Bulgarian network and enhancing connectivity with Central Europe. The first flight from Bratislava to Plovdiv landed on November 15 and was welcomed with a small ceremony at Plovdiv Airport. A passenger on the inaugural flight received a voucher for a future trip. The event, held in cooperation with Plovdiv Airport, was attended by local officials including Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov, Deputy Mayor for Culture Plamen Panov, Plovdiv Airport Executive Director Krasimir Peshev, and representatives from the regional tourism sector.

These new routes align with Wizz Air’s strategic goal of strengthening its presence in Bulgaria and follow the opening of the airline’s new base in Bratislava. Flights from Plovdiv and Varna to the Slovakian capital will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays throughout the year, with tickets available on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile application.

Commenting on the launch, Krasimir Peshev, CEO of Plovdiv Airport, said, “Plovdiv Airport is honored to welcome the first Wizz Air flight on the new route from Bratislava – a significant achievement in the development of the airport and the entire South-Central region of Bulgaria. This new direct destination strengthens Plovdiv’s connectivity with Central Europe and opens up new opportunities for tourism, business and cultural exchange.” He added that the connection further positions Plovdiv as a key regional hub for both domestic and international travelers.

Michael Reusch, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, which operates Varna Airport, highlighted the benefits of the Varna-Bratislava route. “We are delighted to welcome Wizz Air’s new direct route between Varna and Bratislava – it is an important addition that further strengthens the airport’s connectivity and supports the development of year-round travel opportunities. Wizz Air has been a long-standing and valued partner for us, and we are confident this new route will bring significant benefits to both Bulgarian and Slovak passengers, as well as the local business community and tourism industry,” he said.

Bratislava, situated on the banks of the Danube, is a dynamic Central European city that blends a rich historical legacy with modern attractions. Its Old Town features cobbled streets and the iconic Bratislava Castle, offering panoramic views over the Danube and nearby Austria and Hungary. The city is an attractive destination for short city breaks, thanks to its accessibility, cultural heritage, café culture, wine-tasting opportunities, and numerous museums, including the Bratislava City Museum.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Manager of Corporate Sustainability and Communications, emphasized the airline’s commitment to network growth. “We are excited to launch yet another new direct route, connecting Plovdiv and Varna with the capital of Slovakia. Our commitment to developing and expanding our network is part of the implementation of the Customer First Compass program, which puts customers at the heart of everything we do. With the launch of the new routes, passengers from Bulgaria will now have the opportunity to travel on 55 routes to a total of 18 countries,” Novak stated.

The addition of these flights is expected to strengthen tourism, business travel, and cultural exchanges, enhancing Bulgaria’s connectivity with Central Europe while offering passengers more convenient access to one of the region’s charming and historically rich capitals.

Tags: Plovdiv, Varna, Wizz Air, Bratislava

