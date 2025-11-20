'The Bomb was Postponed by 6 Months:' Lukoil’s Current Situation in Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:27
Bulgaria: 'The Bomb was Postponed by 6 Months:' Lukoil’s Current Situation in Bulgaria

Vladislav Panev, from the “Acceleration” Club and a former MP with the “Green Movement,” described the appointment of Rumen Spetsov as a special manager of Lukoil Bulgaria as surprising, yet ultimately logical, in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio.

Panev suggested that the existing management team of Lukoil is likely to remain in place, with Spetsov’s role focused on supervising financial flows to ensure they do not reach Russia. “The special manager will sign off on matters but probably will not act as a direct manager of operations,” he said during the interview.

Highlighting the tight timeframe of two weeks for action, Panev noted the difficulty of finding an international operator to take over refinery management under such conditions. He emphasized the need to prevent the emergence of companies at Lukoil’s entrances and exits that could siphon off assets, reminiscent of the 1990s, while ensuring the refinery continues to operate smoothly.

On the issue of selling the refinery, Panev explained that while Bulgaria can manage the facility sovereignly, independent sale would be challenging due to its private ownership. He cautioned against panic or hysterical approaches, noting that the situation remains serious but manageable.

Panev described the current situation as a “postponed bomb,” delayed by six months, and stressed that there is a clear plan in place, meaning there is no need for “crescendo talks.” He outlined two possible paths: Plan A involves waiting for a buyer acceptable to the U.S., sufficiently distanced from Kremlin influence, to allow the transaction and potential lifting of sanctions. Plan B would see Bulgaria pushing specifically for a deal involving the Burgas refinery, a more complicated route that would likely involve audits of past Lukoil Neftokhim operations, including tax evasion and other regulatory issues, to compel the company to sell parts of its assets through sanctions or fines.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Panev, spetsov, Bulgaria, Lukoil

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fuel Prices Stay Steady: Analyst Rules Out New Hikes Despite Lukoil Saga

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international markets analyst, stated that he does not anticipate any further increase in fuel prices in the country

Business » Energy | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Unions Prepare Strikes as Experts Say Next Year’s Wage Growth Will Be Negative

The "Podkrepa" Confederation of Labour is preparing protests in response to the proposed 2026 state budget, warning that real income growth is set to turn negative

Business | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Important! Bulgaria’s ATMs to Pause for Hours on New Year’s Eve During Euro Switch

On the night of December 31 to January 1, ATMs across Bulgaria will experience a brief technological pause lasting approximately 2–3 hours

Business » Finance | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Exxon and Abu Dhabi Oil Eye Lukoil’s $22B Global Assets Ahead of Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. are among several companies showing interest in acquiring international assets of the sanctioned Russian oil company Lukoil

World | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:07

Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)

Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Can Extend Lukoil Sanctions Relief, Energy Minister Says

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has confirmed that the United States has not imposed any additional conditions for the temporary exemption from sanctions targeting Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:07

US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:45

Britain Grants Temporary Sanctions Exemption for Bulgarian Lukoil Units

Britain has introduced a temporary exemption that permits continued business with two Bulgarian subsidiaries of the sanctioned Russian oil group Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 14, 2025, Friday // 16:21

Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria