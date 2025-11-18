Bulgaria: Leva-To-Euro Exchanges At Post Offices Will Require ID Verification!

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:24
When exchanging Bulgarian leva for euros at post offices, all clients will be required to present a valid identity document, which will be checked and copied, Alexander Kirilov, head of security at Bulgarian Posts, explained to BNR.

"There will be no anonymous transactions. Every person using the service will be properly identified," Kirilov said, noting that security risks have been assessed, including in smaller towns and villages. Special attention is being paid to elderly citizens, with information campaigns conducted in collaboration with local offices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kirilov stressed that currency exchange in small settlements, where there are no other banks or financial institutions, will be provided exclusively at post offices. He warned that any calls or messages urging people to exchange money elsewhere under the pretext of urgency should be considered scams.

For those needing to exchange larger amounts, a list of post offices offering this service upon prior arrangement will be made public. Additionally, currency exchange can be carried out via a notarized power of attorney. In such cases, the authorized person must present their own identity document along with a copy of the identity document of the person they are representing, and no notarization of the copy will be required.

