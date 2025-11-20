Bulgaria’s Black Sea Resorts at Risk: Five Coastal Resorts Most Prone to Flooding

A significant portion of Bulgaria’s Black Sea resorts remains vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall, according to findings from the Ministry of Environment and Water following the deadly flood in Elenite, which claimed four lives.

In the aftermath of the Elenite disaster, authorities launched a comprehensive inspection of coastal resorts. About a month later, results highlighted that Sveti Vlas, Lozenets, Tsarevo, Shabla, and Sunny Beach are particularly prone to flooding in extreme weather conditions.

“We applied our flood risk management plans to the existing cadastral maps and discovered numerous inconsistencies. Many water bodies were not marked, which allowed construction in riverbeds,” said Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water, in an interview with bTV.

Sunny Beach is among the most vulnerable, with critical zones clearly identified on maps. Residents such as Stanislav Stanev, who has lived in the resort for a decade, are unsurprised by the assessment. “Heavy rain causes lakes to form across the streets, and with no proper sewage system, the situation is worrying. If something like the Elenite flood occurs here, the consequences could be catastrophic,” Stanev explained.

The flood risk in Sunny Beach is largely linked to the neglected Hadzhiyska River bed. “The area’s conductivity is compromised, parts of it are covered with pipes, and nine sections have ongoing construction,” noted Genov. Similar concerns apply to Shabla, where one of the 52 rivers inspected poses a particular threat. Historical floods in the area illustrate the danger: on September 23, 2005, a 4-meter wave inundated over 200 homes, destroying six bridges and numerous vehicles after 205 liters of rain per square meter overwhelmed the riverbed.

Currently, water levels in the Shabla river are low, but maps continue to indicate a potential for disaster. “This year, we remapped the riverbeds to identify blockages. Several were found, and funds will be allocated next year to address them,” stated Mariyan Zhechev, mayor of Shabla.

Other Black Sea resorts have faced similar risks. In 2014, flooding from the Batovka River trapped 500 tourists in the area, requiring hours-long evacuation efforts by fire brigade units, military personnel, and a Cougar helicopter. Lozenets, Tsarevo, and Sveti Vlas are also considered highly susceptible to floods.

“We will produce a detailed report to be shared with regional governors and mayors so that measures can be taken,” Genov added. The ministry has also pledged to establish a financing mechanism to support municipalities most at risk from natural disasters.