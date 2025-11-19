Bulgaria Set to Lead EU Danube Strategy Again in 2026

In 2026, Bulgaria will once again take the helm of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), marking its second term in this role. The symbolic handover occurred at the 14th Annual Forum of the EUSDR in Sarajevo, where Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister, Elmedin Konaković, formally transferred responsibilities to Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov. Bosnia and Herzegovina currently holds the presidency until the end of 2025.

In an interview with Radio Sofia, Minister Ivanov highlighted the main objectives for Bulgaria’s upcoming presidency. He emphasized that tackling regional inequalities and advancing the integration of the remaining Western Balkan countries into the European Union will be central priorities. Additionally, the presidency will focus on strengthening cohesion policies within the Danube region and enhancing cross-border cooperation.

Minister Ivanov also detailed the planned activities, noting that the annual EUSDR ministers’ meeting will take place in Sofia. Beyond that, Bulgaria will host a series of events in collaboration with Danube municipalities and various government ministries, including Tourism, Foreign Affairs, and Education. Drawing on the experience gained during its previous presidency, Bulgaria aims to combine past lessons with the best practices observed during the current term to ensure an effective and impactful leadership of the EUSDR in 2026.