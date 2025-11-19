Strong Geomagnetic Storm Hits Bulgaria: Health Risks for Children and Adults

Today, Bulgaria will experience another strong geomagnetic storm, according to data from the specialized website Meteo Agent. The disturbance is linked to a solar flare and is expected to reach a Kp index of 5 with a class of C7. Last week, the country faced daily geomagnetic activity of a similar intensity.

Children are particularly sensitive to shifts in the magnetosphere. Common reactions may include loss of appetite, persistent crying, irritability, distractibility, anxiety, and depressive moods. Sleep can also be affected, with difficulty falling asleep or insomnia linked to reduced melatonin production, which is crucial for the body’s adaptation to environmental changes. Cardiovascular issues may arise, including arrhythmias and exacerbation of existing infections.

Adults may also experience a range of symptoms during magnetic storms. Headaches or migraine attacks, joint pain, excessive sweating of the hands and feet, chills, general weakness, and chest discomfort are among the reported effects. Chronic conditions can worsen, particularly for those with hypertension, as blood pressure may spike and heart rate increase beyond the normal 60–100 beats per minute. Reduced oxygen levels in the air combined with long-standing hypertension can heighten the risk of heart attack or stroke.

The storm can also trigger elevated stress hormone levels, including cortisol and adrenaline, which can lead to vascular spasms and further blood pressure increases. These physiological responses may result in heightened aggression and other behavioral changes. Both children and adults are advised to monitor their health closely during periods of strong geomagnetic activity.