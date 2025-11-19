Warm November Continues in Bulgaria, Snow Unlikely Below 1400 Meters

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 17, 2025, Monday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Warm November Continues in Bulgaria, Snow Unlikely Below 1400 Meters Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria can expect unusually warm weather through the end of November, with snow unlikely below 1400 meters, according to Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Temperatures currently remain 4 to 5 degrees above the seasonal average. Stoycheva noted that two cold snaps are expected in the coming days, as a cold atmospheric front moves across the country from the northwest. Southwestern Bulgaria is forecast to see significant precipitation, ranging from 25 to 50 liters per square meter.

In addition, many areas in Western and Central Bulgaria are experiencing elevated levels of Saharan dust, which is expected to fall with the rain. For now, snowfall is predicted only above 2000 meters, except in the Western Stara Planina, where it could reach 1400 meters.

Between November 17 and 24, heavy precipitation above normal levels is expected, particularly in Western and Southwestern Bulgaria, while Northern regions will also see rainfall. Some numerical models suggest that around November 22–23 temperatures may drop, potentially increasing the chance of snow, but the likelihood remains low at present.

A more noticeable decline in morning and nighttime temperatures is expected only toward the end of the month. Meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions closely as the situation develops over the coming week.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures, november

Related Articles:

Employment Agency Reports Stable Job Market in Bulgaria: 16,000 Hired in October

Bulgaria’s labor market remained stable in October, with the Employment Agency reporting a registered unemployment rate of 5.15 percent

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Northwestern Bulgaria Tops EU in Road Fatalities, Experts Warn of Systemic Issues

Northwestern Bulgaria continues to hold the grim distinction of being the deadliest region in the European Union when it comes to road fatalities

Society | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria and the Balkans: How Much Do We Really Pay?

A recent survey by bTV examined fuel prices in Bulgaria compared to several neighboring Balkan countries

World » Southeast Europe | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Debt Set to Explode Next Year and Here’s Why

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova outlined the reasons behind the projected rise in Bulgaria’s debt for next year, which is set to reach 10.5 billion euros

Politics | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:43

Widespread Rain and Wind Forecast Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

A significant weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, November 19th, as overcast conditions and widespread rainfall are forecast across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

From X to Bulgarian Institutions: Widespread Disruption Follows Cloudflare Failure

A significant disruption originating from the infrastructure firm Cloudflare has led to widespread accessibility issues for a multitude of websites globally

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Widespread Rain and Wind Forecast Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

A significant weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, November 19th, as overcast conditions and widespread rainfall are forecast across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Resorts at Risk: Five Coastal Resorts Most Prone to Flooding

A significant portion of Bulgaria’s Black Sea resorts remains vulnerable to flooding

Society » Environment | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Yellow Alerts Across Bulgaria: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Hit 13 Regions on November 18

Bulgaria is set to experience significant weather changes on Tuesday, November 18

Society » Environment | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Weekend Outlook: Sunshine, Light Winds and Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

On November 15, 2025, Bulgaria will enjoy another sunny day, according to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 14, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria Faces No Water Crisis, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated on Friday during parliamentary Question Time that Bulgaria is not facing a water crisis at present

Society » Environment | November 14, 2025, Friday // 15:26

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria