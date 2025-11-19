Warm November Continues in Bulgaria, Snow Unlikely Below 1400 Meters

Bulgaria can expect unusually warm weather through the end of November, with snow unlikely below 1400 meters, according to Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Temperatures currently remain 4 to 5 degrees above the seasonal average. Stoycheva noted that two cold snaps are expected in the coming days, as a cold atmospheric front moves across the country from the northwest. Southwestern Bulgaria is forecast to see significant precipitation, ranging from 25 to 50 liters per square meter.

In addition, many areas in Western and Central Bulgaria are experiencing elevated levels of Saharan dust, which is expected to fall with the rain. For now, snowfall is predicted only above 2000 meters, except in the Western Stara Planina, where it could reach 1400 meters.

Between November 17 and 24, heavy precipitation above normal levels is expected, particularly in Western and Southwestern Bulgaria, while Northern regions will also see rainfall. Some numerical models suggest that around November 22–23 temperatures may drop, potentially increasing the chance of snow, but the likelihood remains low at present.

A more noticeable decline in morning and nighttime temperatures is expected only toward the end of the month. Meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions closely as the situation develops over the coming week.