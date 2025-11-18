'Nothing to Hide': Trump Says Republicans Should Vote to Release the Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to support the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, dismissing the controversy as a “Democrat hoax” and accusing his political opponents of using the issue to divert attention from Republican accomplishments. In a lengthy message posted on Truth Social, Trump said the party “has nothing to hide” and should approve the vote expected this week.

He recalled comments he made aboard Air Force One, urging Republicans to release the documents and “move on” from what he described as an effort by the “Radical Left” to distract from GOP successes, including the recent outcome of the dispute over the “Democrat shutdown.”

The position marks a notable change. In the past, Trump had criticised demands — including those from within the Republican Party — to unveil all remaining materials related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019. Now he argues that the Justice Department has already made public “tens of thousands” of pages and claims Democrats are attempting to target Republican leaders while overlooking figures such as Bill Clinton and others he mentioned.

Trump urged Republicans to shift their attention back to issues such as inflation, immigration and the economy, warning them not to fall into what he labelled the “Epstein trap.” He insisted the party should focus on its “record-setting achievements” rather than allow Democrats to dominate the narrative.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote in the coming days on whether to release additional sealed files and investigative materials related to Epstein’s network, CNN reported. The process has been slowed by internal disagreements among Republicans, with some pushing for complete transparency and others cautioning against releasing potentially sensitive information.

At the same time, survivors of Epstein’s abuse have made an emotional appeal to lawmakers, urging them to make the files public. A new public service announcement, produced by the advocacy group World Without Exploitation, features survivors holding photos of themselves as teenagers — the age at which they say Epstein first exploited them.

“I suffered so much pain,” several women say through tears, before revealing they were 14, 16 or 17 when they encountered Epstein. “There are about a thousand of us,” one survivor says, while another adds: “It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows,” according to CNN.

The video has amplified public pressure on House Republicans ahead of the vote, with survivors arguing that transparency is vital for genuine accountability.

The battle over the Epstein files has become a partisan flashpoint in Washington. While Democrats have long advocated for full disclosure, Trump now contends that the issue is being used for political gain and insists Republicans should “move on” and focus on promoting their achievements.

Source: ANI

Tags: Epstein, Trump, US

