Sofia’s Reduta Neighborhood on Edge After Series of Shootings

Residents of Sofia’s "Reduta" district are increasingly unsettled after a string of shooting incidents in the area around Pogledec and Petar Mitov streets. According to reports from Nova, an unidentified individual has repeatedly fired at trees, a security camera and stray cats in the neighbourhood. Locals say the attacks take place in a small garden where families frequently gather, heightening concerns for their children and pets.

Tensions rose further after a second injured cat was discovered on November 11. A resident recalls finding the animal lying helpless in the open space near their building’s entrance. The case mirrors an earlier incident from October 12, when another cat was found wounded by gunfire. Both animals were taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

Residents say the veterinarian who inspected the first animal immediately suspected a shot from an air rifle, citing a clear entry wound. X-rays taken afterwards confirmed the presence of pellets lodged inside the cats’ bodies.

The shooter has also targeted property in the neighbourhood. A security camera mounted on a nearby building was struck multiple times, residents say, with at least five or six visible impacts. The incident occurred in mid-September, damaging the device’s memory card and preventing access to any footage that might have captured the attack.

A formal report has been filed with the First District Directorate, and the Sofia Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a case has been opened. For now, however, investigators have not identified the perpetrator.

People in the neighbourhood fear the situation could escalate if the suspect is not found quickly. Several residents say their greatest concern is that a person could be harmed next. They stress that such behaviour must not be tolerated and urge anyone with information, even anonymously, to contact the authorities so the attacker can be located before a more serious incident occurs.