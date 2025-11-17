Sofia’s Reduta Neighborhood on Edge After Series of Shootings

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 08:44
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Reduta Neighborhood on Edge After Series of Shootings

Residents of Sofia’s "Reduta" district are increasingly unsettled after a string of shooting incidents in the area around Pogledec and Petar Mitov streets. According to reports from Nova, an unidentified individual has repeatedly fired at trees, a security camera and stray cats in the neighbourhood. Locals say the attacks take place in a small garden where families frequently gather, heightening concerns for their children and pets.

Tensions rose further after a second injured cat was discovered on November 11. A resident recalls finding the animal lying helpless in the open space near their building’s entrance. The case mirrors an earlier incident from October 12, when another cat was found wounded by gunfire. Both animals were taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

Residents say the veterinarian who inspected the first animal immediately suspected a shot from an air rifle, citing a clear entry wound. X-rays taken afterwards confirmed the presence of pellets lodged inside the cats’ bodies.

The shooter has also targeted property in the neighbourhood. A security camera mounted on a nearby building was struck multiple times, residents say, with at least five or six visible impacts. The incident occurred in mid-September, damaging the device’s memory card and preventing access to any footage that might have captured the attack.

A formal report has been filed with the First District Directorate, and the Sofia Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a case has been opened. For now, however, investigators have not identified the perpetrator.

People in the neighbourhood fear the situation could escalate if the suspect is not found quickly. Several residents say their greatest concern is that a person could be harmed next. They stress that such behaviour must not be tolerated and urge anyone with information, even anonymously, to contact the authorities so the attacker can be located before a more serious incident occurs.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shooting, reduta, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia’s Paid Parking Overhaul: Residents to See Funds Invested Locally Says Municipal Councilor

Municipal Councilor Dimitar Petrov from “WCC-DB” has outlined new measures ensuring transparency in how funds from paid parking in Sofia are used

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Sofia Residents to Block Streets in Four Protests Against Rising Parking Fees

Residents of Sofia are planning a series of protests this week against the city’s expanding paid parking system and rising fees for the blue and green zones

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

Near 100 km/h Gusts Disrupt Flights and Redirect Aircraft at Sofia Airport

Strong winds disrupted operations at Sofia’s Vasil Levski airport, leading to a series of delays and cancellations that affected passengers throughout the day

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

New Census Uncovers How Few Homeless People Live in Sofia Compared to Other EU Capitals

A new census of homelessness in Sofia indicates that the number of people living without shelter in the Bulgarian capital is far lower than in many major European cities

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Mulled Wine, Music, and Holiday Spirit: German Christmas Market Opens Today in Sofia

The traditional German Christmas Market in Sofia opens its doors today at 6 p.m., welcoming visitors to the City Garden in Alexander Battenberg Square

Society » Culture | November 14, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Sofia Doubles Parking Fees and Expands Zones Starting January 2026

Starting January 5, 2026, Sofia will see significant changes to its paid parking system, with prices doubling, working hours extended, and the coverage of paid zones expanded

Society | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Customs Officer Caught with Over 50,000 Euros in Bribery Scandal

A customs inspector in Bulgaria has been detained following the discovery of cash totaling over 110,000 leva (around 50,000 euros) in his residence

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Investigation Exposes Bulgarian Role in Massive Russian Money-Laundering Operation

Bulgarian brokerage firms have been implicated in an international investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. According to Intelligence Online

Crime | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 10:43

Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Hospital Suspends North Macedonian Doctor Involved in Dog Runover Case in Sofia

The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria