Plovdiv Taxi Prices Jump as Fares Nearly Double

Taxi services in Plovdiv have become more expensive as of today, with both the kilometer rates and the initial charge updated. The new daytime tariff is now 1.37 leva (about 0.70 euro) per kilometer, while the nighttime rate rises to 1.56 leva (around 0.80 euro). Depending on the tariff, the increase ranges from 18 to 27 stotinki. The starting fee also changes significantly: instead of the previous 0.25 leva (approximately 0.13 euro), it now stands at 0.49 leva (about 0.25 euro), effectively doubling the initial charge.

According to Diyan Stanev, chairman of the Taxi Drivers Association in Plovdiv, the adjustment is driven by inflationary pressures rather than the upcoming adoption of the euro. He noted that the conversion itself would only result in a difference of roughly one leva across the overall price, which he does not consider substantial.

Stanev added that with the new prices, taxi drivers expect their turnover to rise by around 10%. However, he stressed that turnover should not be confused with net profit, as drivers face numerous operating expenses before any earnings can be considered actual income.

The Municipal Council will not need to review or vote on the updated rates, since the new tariffs remain within the maximum thresholds allowed by the local ordinance. Meanwhile, roughly 80 percent of Plovdiv’s taxi fleet already has meters configured to display prices in euros.