US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil, easing concerns about the company’s operations in the country and the broader impact on fuel supplies. Through a new General License issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, transactions with several Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria are temporarily allowed despite the broader restrictions placed on the Russian oil group. The measure covers Lukoil Neftokhim Burgas AD, Lukoil Bulgaria EOOD, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria EOOD and Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker EOOD, along with any companies in which they hold at least a 50 percent stake. This authorization applies until April 29, 2026, but does not extend to dealings with other sanctioned Lukoil affiliates unless separately approved. OFAC underscored that the broader sanctions regime linked to Russia’s harmful foreign activities remains fully in force.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom announced a similar step, granting a special license permitting businesses to continue working with two Bulgarian subsidiaries of the Russian oil company. Following these decisions, Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers appointed Rumen Spetsov as the special commercial manager responsible for overseeing the operations of the four Lukoil entities in the country. His role will be formalized once he is registered in the Commercial Register and will follow the requirements set out in national legislation.

In parallel, the United States issued several other general licenses unrelated to Bulgaria but connected to global energy activities involving Lukoil. These include authorizations for services linked to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the Tengizchevroil and Karachaganak projects, as well as approvals for certain transactions involving Lukoil-operated fuel stations outside Russia. Another license covers negotiations and conditional agreements related to the sale of Lukoil International GmbH and associated maintenance work.

The political response in Bulgaria was immediate. GERB leader Boyko Borisov called the exemptions achieved by Sofia a major accomplishment, praising the coordinated effort between the Council of Ministers and the parliamentary parties that backed the government’s work. He framed the outcome as proof that Bulgarian institutions can secure solutions that protect national interests.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova echoed that position, emphasizing that both the American and British decisions represent a clear victory for the government led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. She noted that officials had maintained constant communication with OFAC, the European Commission and British authorities while negotiating the derogation. According to her, the outcome ensures Bulgaria’s energy security and removes the risk of supply disruptions. She reassured the public that fuel availability is not in jeopardy and highlighted the role of Spetsov, saying his experience at the National Revenue Agency equips him to manage the responsibility.

Petkova added that once the budget is adopted, the government plans to renew structured talks with businesses and trade unions, aiming to improve the operating environment for companies and address key concerns raised by citizens and the private sector.