BNB Announces 2026 Coin Program Highlighting Bulgarian Culture and History

Business » FINANCE | November 17, 2025, Monday // 10:02
Bulgaria: BNB Announces 2026 Coin Program Highlighting Bulgarian Culture and History Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to release a 2-euro commemorative coin titled “Bulgarian Alphabet” in the second half of 2026, highlighting one of the nation’s most significant cultural and spiritual symbols. The coin is expected to attract strong interest in the region due to its rich cultural significance and its role in presenting Bulgaria within a European context. This announcement is part of the BNB’s coin program for next year.

In addition to the commemorative euro coin, the program includes five new collector coins. A 100-euro gold coin dedicated to St. Ivan Rilski, Bulgaria’s patron saint and a revered figure in Orthodox Christianity, is scheduled for release in October 2026.

Three silver coins with a 10-euro denomination will also be issued. The first, planned for January, commemorates “125 years of electric trams in Bulgaria,” celebrating one of Europe’s earliest tram systems. The second, set for April, marks “150 years of the April Uprising,” a pivotal event in Bulgaria’s national liberation history. The third, expected in August, will feature the Preobrazhenski Monastery, reflecting its role in the country’s spiritual and literary heritage.

Additionally, a 5-euro copper coin will be released in March to honor the 150th anniversary of the birth of Krastyo Sarafov, a prominent figure in Bulgarian theater. Each coin issue has been chosen to spotlight key moments and personalities in Bulgarian history, culture, and social development.

The BNB’s annual coin program consistently produces thematic issues that become prized by both Bulgarian and international collectors. Among the 2026 releases, the “Bulgarian Alphabet” coin has already generated significant attention, combining national symbolism with a design that fits within the European commemorative coin tradition.

