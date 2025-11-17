Bulgarians Give High Marks to Telecom Services, Citing Coverage, Speed, and Reliability

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Give High Marks to Telecom Services, Citing Coverage, Speed, and Reliability @Pixabay

A recent nationwide survey conducted by the TREND agency on behalf of the Technology Industry Alliance shows that Bulgarians hold a very positive view of the telecommunications sector in the country. Respondents rated telecom services at an average of 8 out of 10, with nearly 90% stating that these services meet European standards. Satisfaction and trust in the industry are high, with 84% expressing contentment with mobile services and home internet, while 82% were satisfied with pay TV offerings. Key factors behind this positive perception include extensive coverage (57%), fast network speeds (53%), a favorable price-to-quality ratio (42%), and reliable service (39%).

Although some users indicated room for improvement in contract transparency and service conditions, 67% noted progress over the past three years, signaling ongoing efforts by providers. Demographic patterns show that older citizens, particularly those aged 60–65, are the most critical of the sector, while women, individuals under 40, and those with higher education generally rate services more favorably. Urban residents also reported higher satisfaction, likely linked to better access to advanced digital services. Public trust in operators is strong, with 72% of respondents expressing confidence in their providers.

Bulgaria is among Europe’s most digitally active countries. Mobile internet use is nearly universal for people aged 18–65, and 93% own smartphones. Dependence on mobile devices is pronounced, with 70% of adults - and over 90% of young people - saying they would feel uncomfortable without a smartphone even for a single day. Daily mobile internet usage exceeds four hours for 21% of the population. Communication remains the primary function of the internet, with 72% citing it as the main activity. Social media use (58%) and information searches (56%) are also widespread, with women and those under 50 more active on social networks, while men and those aged 40–60 focus more on information retrieval. Among younger people, two-thirds use the internet for entertainment, with only 21% using it for work or education.

E-commerce has become a significant activity, with over 60% of Bulgarians shopping online, 86% of them via smartphones. Women are more active shoppers (75%), and age plays a key role - 80% of people under 40 shop online, compared with just 20% of those aged 60–65. Educational background also influences habits, as 80% of university graduates shop online, versus 25% of those with primary education. Online banking usage is also substantial, with roughly half of adults engaging in digital financial transactions, particularly those aged 30–50.

When choosing telecom providers, service quality remains the primary factor, with customers prioritizing network stability and speed over promotional offers or advertising. Price remains the leading source of dissatisfaction, especially among older users, who often perceive services as costly relative to their income. Younger, digitally engaged consumers report higher satisfaction, viewing telecommunications as central to everyday life and social interaction.

Looking forward, cybersecurity and personal data protection are emerging as critical topics, with consumers expecting greater transparency and proactive communication from operators. Sustainability is also becoming increasingly relevant; 48% of respondents associate telecom companies with contributing to environmental goals through energy efficiency and green technologies. However, compared with the high satisfaction with service quality, public recognition of sustainability efforts remains relatively low, highlighting the need for more visible action and communication in this area.

