Bulgaria: Over 400 New Millionaires in Bulgaria Amid Growing Household and Corporate Savings

The number of Bulgarians holding over 1 million leva (half a million euros) in bank accounts continues to rise, according to recent data from the Bulgarian National Bank. By the end of September 2025, the country had 2,061 individuals with deposits exceeding one million leva, an increase of 402 compared to the same period last year and 89 more than in the previous quarter. The combined value of these deposits now surpasses 4.9 billion leva, pariteni.bg reports.

The growth in savings is not limited to millionaire accounts. Deposits in the 500,000 to 1 million leva range have also expanded, totaling 4,433 accounts - 858 more than last year and 312 more than in the past three months. Savings between 200,000 and 500,000 leva reached 31,638, representing an increase of over 25% or 6,373 new accounts annually. Only the smallest deposits - up to 1,000 leva and between 1,000 and 2,500 leva - recorded minor declines of 2% and 0.7%, though they remain the most numerous, with more than 4.6 million accounts under 1,000 leva and over 966,000 accounts up to 2,500 leva. Analysts attribute the surge in savings to the upcoming euro adoption on January 1, 2026, which is prompting many individuals to deposit funds for automatic conversion into the new currency.

Corporate deposits are also on the rise. Business accounts exceeding 1 million leva grew by 1,024 over the year, reaching 7,460, with increases observed across all corporate deposit categories. Overall, enterprises hold 659,000 deposits totaling 51.1 billion leva, a 12.9% increase compared to the previous year. Trade represents the largest portion with 25.2%, followed by manufacturing at 13.4% and construction at 9.3%. Deposits over 1 million leva now account for 60.9% of total corporate funds in banks.

At the same time, the number of credit millionaires is growing rapidly. Household loans exceeding 1 million leva rose 63% annually to reach 472, while loans between 500,000 and 1 million leva reached 4,504 - nearly a 70% increase over the year. These larger loans are primarily used for luxury property and car purchases. Smaller consumer loans, typically for everyday expenses, are declining, signaling a moderation in short-term consumption and more cautious borrowing.

Overall, total deposits in Bulgaria’s banking system grew by 13.2% year-on-year by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Households and non-profit organizations account for 9.037 million deposits, valued at 96.27 billion leva, marking a 13.1% increase compared to last year. Savings between 50,000 and 100,000 leva represent the largest share, making up 19.5% of total household deposits.

Loans across the economy are also rising, up 14.9% compared to the previous year. Non-financial enterprises hold 51.8 billion leva in loans, with trade accounting for 26.1%, manufacturing 21%, and real estate operations 11.7%. Household loans total 53.7 billion leva, with the most common amounts ranging between 100,000 and 250,000 leva, representing 27.7% of all loans issued.

