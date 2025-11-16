Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Key Payment Changes and Consumer Advice for the Start of 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, consumers in Bulgaria will need to pay extra attention to receipts, as the total amount will now be listed first in euros, followed by leva - the reverse of the current order. Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the online platform “We, the Consumers” (Nie potrebitelite), cautioned that overlooking this change could give the impression of a lower payment than actually owed.

Legal status of currencies

Both the lev and the euro will be recognized as legal tender in Bulgaria in January. Merchants are legally required to accept payment in leva during this period, and refusal would constitute a violation.

Dispute resolution

If a disagreement arises over payments, customers are advised first to try resolving the issue directly with the merchant. If that proves unsuccessful, a report can be filed with supervisory authorities. Inspections and checks will be conducted gradually, as authorities cannot respond to all reports simultaneously, but all signals will be processed.

Vending machines and ATMs

From the start of 2026, vending machines will only accept euros, and ATMs will exclusively dispense euro banknotes.

Card payments

Using cards can simplify transactions by automatically converting between leva and euros, but users should still verify that the conversion and rounding comply with the official legal formula, as it is not an absolute safeguard against errors.

Protection against fraud

Consumers should familiarize themselves with the design and security features of euro banknotes, information that is available on the Bulgarian National Bank and European Central Bank websites. Special care should be taken for the elderly and more trusting individuals - it is advised not to accept assistance from strangers when exchanging cash, as there is a risk of counterfeit notes or robbery.

Rumenova stressed that prevention and dialogue are key. The goal is to handle disputes constructively and resolve issues “on the fly” between customers and merchants, while still maintaining the option to report violations and trigger inspections if necessary.