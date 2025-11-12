British Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Stay Strong in 2026

Bulgarian tour operators are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for British tourists visiting the country in 2026, following Bulgaria’s presence at one of the largest tourism trade fairs in London. Despite ongoing economic uncertainties in the UK and other parts of Europe, the British market continues to be strategically important for Bulgarian tourism.

Industry projections indicate that visitor numbers from the UK are likely to remain similar to 2024-2025 levels. The UK remains a key source market for inbound tourism, with travelers showing interest in Bulgaria’s seaside resorts, cultural sites, urban destinations, and winter sports facilities. Popular destinations continue to include Nessebar, Sofia, Bansko, Borovets, and Varna.

Daniela Stoeva, manager of an inbound tourism tour operator, noted a rising interest in niche and authentic experiences. These include wine and opera tours, mountain activities, camper trips, and cultural routes. She emphasized that while Bulgarian wine is not yet widely recognized internationally, promotional efforts are beginning to yield results.

Stoeva also stressed that Bulgaria should gradually shift away from being seen primarily as a budget destination, recommending new marketing strategies to enhance its image. Although the sector faces constraints due to limited advertising budgets, the overall results remain encouraging.

Data from the National Statistical Institute show that in the first nine months of the year, 259,000 foreign tourists visited Bulgaria for vacation and excursions. Ministry of Tourism statistics indicate that 253,000 British visitors were accommodated in registered establishments, reflecting a 4.9% increase compared to the previous year.