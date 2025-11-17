evroto.bg Offers Complete Resources Ahead of Bulgaria’s Switch to the Euro

The official website dedicated to Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, evroto.bg, has published the full set of information materials used during the national awareness campaign. All brochures and presentations are now available in the “Brochures and presentations” section, ensuring unrestricted public access and supporting a smooth shift to the single European currency. The documents address the main questions citizens and businesses typically raise as the country approaches euro adoption.

One of the key brochures targets the general public and outlines essential deadlines, details on exchanging levs for euros, how salaries and pensions will be converted, and what will happen with bank accounts. It also explains starter packs of euro coins and identifies the institutions where irregularities can be reported. Another brochure focuses specifically on small change conversion, providing a table that compares the most common amounts in leva with their exact euro equivalents using the fixed rate of 1.95583 leva per euro.

A separate brochure is intended for businesses. It highlights the main steps companies must take in relation to accounting, the conversion of staff wages into euros, and the core rules for recalculating financial information. It also clarifies whether companies will need to amend their corporate documents after January 1, 2026. The materials remind businesses that, as of the first day of 2026, all taxes, state fees and municipal payments must be made in euros, and all tax obligations for companies are summarized in a dedicated thematic guide.

Local administrations are provided with their own brochure, which outlines the responsibilities of municipalities during the transition. It describes the principles of automatic conversion, transparency, dual display of prices, handling payment operations and the deadlines associated with preparing municipal information systems. The section additionally features guidelines for enterprises in the non-financial sector on adapting their financial information systems for euro introduction and complying with the accounting rules set out in Chapter Four, Section II of the Euro Introduction Act.

Some materials have been translated into English and are also available on the website. The section further includes all presentations delivered during the nationwide information meetings on the euro, making the entire campaign’s content accessible in one place.