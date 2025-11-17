evroto.bg Offers Complete Resources Ahead of Bulgaria’s Switch to the Euro

Business » FINANCE | November 14, 2025, Friday // 17:04
Bulgaria: evroto.bg Offers Complete Resources Ahead of Bulgaria’s Switch to the Euro @evroto.bg

The official website dedicated to Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, evroto.bg, has published the full set of information materials used during the national awareness campaign. All brochures and presentations are now available in the “Brochures and presentations” section, ensuring unrestricted public access and supporting a smooth shift to the single European currency. The documents address the main questions citizens and businesses typically raise as the country approaches euro adoption.

One of the key brochures targets the general public and outlines essential deadlines, details on exchanging levs for euros, how salaries and pensions will be converted, and what will happen with bank accounts. It also explains starter packs of euro coins and identifies the institutions where irregularities can be reported. Another brochure focuses specifically on small change conversion, providing a table that compares the most common amounts in leva with their exact euro equivalents using the fixed rate of 1.95583 leva per euro.

A separate brochure is intended for businesses. It highlights the main steps companies must take in relation to accounting, the conversion of staff wages into euros, and the core rules for recalculating financial information. It also clarifies whether companies will need to amend their corporate documents after January 1, 2026. The materials remind businesses that, as of the first day of 2026, all taxes, state fees and municipal payments must be made in euros, and all tax obligations for companies are summarized in a dedicated thematic guide.

Local administrations are provided with their own brochure, which outlines the responsibilities of municipalities during the transition. It describes the principles of automatic conversion, transparency, dual display of prices, handling payment operations and the deadlines associated with preparing municipal information systems. The section additionally features guidelines for enterprises in the non-financial sector on adapting their financial information systems for euro introduction and complying with the accounting rules set out in Chapter Four, Section II of the Euro Introduction Act.

Some materials have been translated into English and are also available on the website. The section further includes all presentations delivered during the nationwide information meetings on the euro, making the entire campaign’s content accessible in one place.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, information

Related Articles:

BNB Announces 2026 Coin Program Highlighting Bulgarian Culture and History

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to release a 2-euro commemorative coin titled “Bulgarian Alphabet” in the second half of 2026, highlighting one of the nation’s most significant cultural and spiritual symbols

Business » Finance | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Rises to Fifth Place in CEE for Number of Large Companies

Bulgaria has advanced to fifth place in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the number of large companies

Business | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Give High Marks to Telecom Services, Citing Coverage, Speed, and Reliability

A recent nationwide survey conducted by the TREND agency on behalf of the Technology Industry Alliance shows that Bulgarians hold a very positive view of the telecommunications sector in the country

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Key Payment Changes and Consumer Advice for the Start of 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, consumers in Bulgaria will need to pay extra attention to receipts, as the total amount will now be listed first in euros

Society | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

British Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Stay Strong in 2026

Bulgarian tour operators are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for British tourists visiting the country in 2026, following Bulgaria’s presence at one of the largest tourism trade fairs in London

Business » Tourism | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Economist Warns: Euro Brings Benefits, but Bulgaria Must Address Structural Problems

Economist Dimitar Sabev, from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, has assessed the draft budget and broader economic situation in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | November 14, 2025, Friday // 09:02

From Piggy Banks to Payments: Tips for Using or Exchanging Your Coins in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, many people who have been collecting coins from daily change may be wondering what to do with their small change

Business » Finance | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:28

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s Next Budget Risks Leaving the Country Poorer Than Necessary

Economist Georgi Ganev has warned that Bulgaria’s forthcoming budget is likely to leave the country poorer than it could be, emphasizing that the process lacks genuine dialogue

Business » Finance | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:31

Bulgaria to Join Euro Banknote Production from January 2026

From January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will officially become part of the eurozone, and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will join the Eurosystem's joint production pool for euro banknotes

Business » Finance | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Signals Readiness for Euro Adoption as EU Launches Instant-Payment Reforms

The Bulgarian government under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov says the country is fully prepared for the switch from the lev to the euro on 1 January 2026, having finalised key legislative and operational steps.

Business » Finance | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:02

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: ATMs to Dispense Euros from New Year’s Day

Bulgarian banks are preparing for the New Year by ensuring that all ATMs will be stocked with euros starting January 1

Business » Finance | November 10, 2025, Monday // 15:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria