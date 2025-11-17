Weekend Outlook: Sunshine, Light Winds and Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 14, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Weekend Outlook: Sunshine, Light Winds and Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On November 15, 2025, Bulgaria will enjoy another sunny day, according to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Fog will linger across the Danube Plain, and during the late night and morning hours it will also form along the river valleys in Southern Bulgaria. Winds will be barely noticeable. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, while daytime values will climb to between 13 and 18 degrees, though areas that remain foggy throughout the day will stay noticeably cooler. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to vary from around 0 degrees in the early hours to approximately 16 degrees in the afternoon. Sunrise in the capital is at 7:18 and sunset at 17:04. The warmest readings tomorrow will once again be in Blagoevgrad, where the maximum temperature will reach 19 degrees.

In the mountains, the weather will stay clear, accompanied by a gentle northwesterly breeze. At 1200 meters, temperatures will reach about 15 degrees, while at 2000 meters they will be closer to 9 degrees. Along the Black Sea coast it will be predominantly sunny, though some areas may see morning fog before conditions brighten. Winds will be minimal. Maximum temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees. Sea water temperatures remain in the 16 to 17 degree range, and the sea state is expected to stay calm at around 1 point.

A lighter moment also surfaced in the public space, after Prof. Rachev joked about an AI tool responding to him in Macedonian, adding humorously that snowflakes are on the way.

Looking ahead to Sunday, cloudiness will temporarily increase overnight and into the first part of the day as high clouds pass from west to east. A brief period of light west-northwest wind is expected. Foggy areas will gradually clear, allowing the sun to dominate for most of the day. Temperatures will rise further, with minimums between 3 and 8 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will be notably warm for the season, reaching between 16 and 21 degrees across much of the country.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

BNB Announces 2026 Coin Program Highlighting Bulgarian Culture and History

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to release a 2-euro commemorative coin titled “Bulgarian Alphabet” in the second half of 2026, highlighting one of the nation’s most significant cultural and spiritual symbols

Business » Finance | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Rises to Fifth Place in CEE for Number of Large Companies

Bulgaria has advanced to fifth place in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the number of large companies

Business | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Give High Marks to Telecom Services, Citing Coverage, Speed, and Reliability

A recent nationwide survey conducted by the TREND agency on behalf of the Technology Industry Alliance shows that Bulgarians hold a very positive view of the telecommunications sector in the country

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Key Payment Changes and Consumer Advice for the Start of 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, consumers in Bulgaria will need to pay extra attention to receipts, as the total amount will now be listed first in euros

Society | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

British Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Stay Strong in 2026

Bulgarian tour operators are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for British tourists visiting the country in 2026, following Bulgaria’s presence at one of the largest tourism trade fairs in London

Business » Tourism | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Faces No Water Crisis, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated on Friday during parliamentary Question Time that Bulgaria is not facing a water crisis at present

Society » Environment | November 14, 2025, Friday // 15:26

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Weather on November 12: Clear Skies Return Across Bulgaria, Mild Temperatures Expected

On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky

Society » Environment | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria