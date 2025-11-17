Weekend Outlook: Sunshine, Light Winds and Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

On November 15, 2025, Bulgaria will enjoy another sunny day, according to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Fog will linger across the Danube Plain, and during the late night and morning hours it will also form along the river valleys in Southern Bulgaria. Winds will be barely noticeable. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, while daytime values will climb to between 13 and 18 degrees, though areas that remain foggy throughout the day will stay noticeably cooler. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to vary from around 0 degrees in the early hours to approximately 16 degrees in the afternoon. Sunrise in the capital is at 7:18 and sunset at 17:04. The warmest readings tomorrow will once again be in Blagoevgrad, where the maximum temperature will reach 19 degrees.

In the mountains, the weather will stay clear, accompanied by a gentle northwesterly breeze. At 1200 meters, temperatures will reach about 15 degrees, while at 2000 meters they will be closer to 9 degrees. Along the Black Sea coast it will be predominantly sunny, though some areas may see morning fog before conditions brighten. Winds will be minimal. Maximum temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees. Sea water temperatures remain in the 16 to 17 degree range, and the sea state is expected to stay calm at around 1 point.

Looking ahead to Sunday, cloudiness will temporarily increase overnight and into the first part of the day as high clouds pass from west to east. A brief period of light west-northwest wind is expected. Foggy areas will gradually clear, allowing the sun to dominate for most of the day. Temperatures will rise further, with minimums between 3 and 8 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will be notably warm for the season, reaching between 16 and 21 degrees across much of the country.