'A Bad Joke' - Spetsov Lacks Required Experience for Lukoil Oversight Role, Says Asen Vassilev

Politics | November 14, 2025, Friday // 16:26
Bulgaria: 'A Bad Joke' - Spetsov Lacks Required Experience for Lukoil Oversight Role, Says Asen Vassilev Vassilev (left), Spetsov (right)

Asen Vassilev, co-chair of the opposition party "We Continue the Change," sharply criticized the government’s decision to nominate Rumen Spetsov as special manager of Lukoil Neftochim, calling the proposal a “pretty bad joke”. Speaking in parliament, Vassilev argued that Spetsov does not fulfill the legal criteria required for the role.

Further reading: Bulgaria Names Rumen Spetsov as Special Manager to Secure Lukoil Operations Ahead of US Sanctions

He noted that the legislation adopted in 2023 specifies that a special manager must have at least five years of professional experience in the oil sector and in managing assets within the industry. According to Vassilev, Spetsov’s background in tax administration does not meet those standards. He stressed that Spetsov was tasked with overseeing revenue collection, not running a refinery, and described the government’s choice as unrealistic and inappropriate.

Vassilev also criticized the broader handling of the situation, saying it was unacceptable for the authorities to take risks with Bulgaria’s largest industrial enterprise and the security of fuel supplies by nominating someone who, in his view, does not satisfy even the formal requirements for the position. Questions about how the United States might react to the appointment, he said, should be directed to those involved in the ongoing discussions with Washington.

Regarding whether the decision could face a legal challenge, Vassilev explained that under the latest amendments adopted on Friday, the actions of a special manager cannot be appealed. He added that he was not certain whether the government’s appointment itself is subject to appeal, noting that legal experts would need to provide an assessment. He concluded by remarking that a person should recognize the limits of their own expertise.

Vassilev also mentioned that although Spetsov headed the National Revenue Agency during his own tenure as finance minister, they have not remained in contact since he left the ministry.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vassilev, spetsov, Bulgaria, Lukoil

Related Articles:

BNB Announces 2026 Coin Program Highlighting Bulgarian Culture and History

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to release a 2-euro commemorative coin titled “Bulgarian Alphabet” in the second half of 2026, highlighting one of the nation’s most significant cultural and spiritual symbols

Business » Finance | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Rises to Fifth Place in CEE for Number of Large Companies

Bulgaria has advanced to fifth place in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the number of large companies

Business | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Give High Marks to Telecom Services, Citing Coverage, Speed, and Reliability

A recent nationwide survey conducted by the TREND agency on behalf of the Technology Industry Alliance shows that Bulgarians hold a very positive view of the telecommunications sector in the country

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Key Payment Changes and Consumer Advice for the Start of 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, consumers in Bulgaria will need to pay extra attention to receipts, as the total amount will now be listed first in euros

Society | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

British Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Stay Strong in 2026

Bulgarian tour operators are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for British tourists visiting the country in 2026, following Bulgaria’s presence at one of the largest tourism trade fairs in London

Business » Tourism | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Sets 2028 Target for F-16 Readiness as MiG-29 Fleet Remains Essential

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told the parliamentary defense committee that Bulgaria expects the F-16 Block 70 fighters to become fully operational in 2028

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2025, Friday // 16:05

Bulgaria Names Rumen Spetsov as Special Manager to Secure Lukoil Operations Ahead of US Sanctions

The Bulgarian government has put forward Rumen Spetsov as the special sales representative for Lukoil Neftochim

Politics | November 14, 2025, Friday // 14:31

Bulgaria Sets Defence Budget at 2.7 Billion Euros for 2026

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence is set to receive a budget of EUR 2.708 billion for 2026

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2025, Friday // 14:24

No Fuel Crisis Expected in Bulgaria, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev assured on Thursday that Bulgaria will not face a fuel crisis, stressing that the government is doing everything in its power to prevent one

Politics | November 14, 2025, Friday // 14:00

PM Zhelyazkov: 'This Is Not a Good Budget, But It’s The Only Possible One for Bulgaria'

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov admitted that he does not consider the draft state budget for 2026 to be a good one, yet described it as the only feasible option under the current geopolitical and domestic circumstances

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Big Changes Ahead: Bulgaria Approves 2026 Budget with Higher Wages, Pensions, and a Tax Hike

The Bulgarian government has approved the draft State Budget Act for 2026, along with the updated Medium-Term Budget Forecast for 2026–2028

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria