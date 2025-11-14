'A Bad Joke' - Spetsov Lacks Required Experience for Lukoil Oversight Role, Says Asen Vassilev

Asen Vassilev, co-chair of the opposition party "We Continue the Change," sharply criticized the government’s decision to nominate Rumen Spetsov as special manager of Lukoil Neftochim, calling the proposal a “pretty bad joke”. Speaking in parliament, Vassilev argued that Spetsov does not fulfill the legal criteria required for the role.

He noted that the legislation adopted in 2023 specifies that a special manager must have at least five years of professional experience in the oil sector and in managing assets within the industry. According to Vassilev, Spetsov’s background in tax administration does not meet those standards. He stressed that Spetsov was tasked with overseeing revenue collection, not running a refinery, and described the government’s choice as unrealistic and inappropriate.

Vassilev also criticized the broader handling of the situation, saying it was unacceptable for the authorities to take risks with Bulgaria’s largest industrial enterprise and the security of fuel supplies by nominating someone who, in his view, does not satisfy even the formal requirements for the position. Questions about how the United States might react to the appointment, he said, should be directed to those involved in the ongoing discussions with Washington.

Regarding whether the decision could face a legal challenge, Vassilev explained that under the latest amendments adopted on Friday, the actions of a special manager cannot be appealed. He added that he was not certain whether the government’s appointment itself is subject to appeal, noting that legal experts would need to provide an assessment. He concluded by remarking that a person should recognize the limits of their own expertise.

Vassilev also mentioned that although Spetsov headed the National Revenue Agency during his own tenure as finance minister, they have not remained in contact since he left the ministry.