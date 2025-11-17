Bulgaria Sets 2028 Target for F-16 Readiness as MiG-29 Fleet Remains Essential

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told the parliamentary defense committee that Bulgaria expects the F-16 Block 70 fighters to become fully operational in 2028. He stressed that until the new aircraft reach that stage, the country will have to continue supporting the MiG-29 fleet, since these jets remain the only national capability for air policing at this stage. Zapryanov noted that suggestions of achieving readiness by 2026 are not realistic, though the Air Force commander may decide at a later stage whether limited operational use is possible earlier. He added that the final two F-16s under the 2019 agreement are expected to arrive in December.

According to the minister, the extended reliance on the MiG-29 stems from delayed decisions in previous years. He pointed out that even Poland is now facing challenges in maintaining the type, and Bulgaria remains dependent on Polish assistance for support. So far, six F-16s have already been delivered, and once the second contract is completed, the Air Force will operate a full squadron of sixteen aircraft.

Zapryanov outlined that all projects under the EU’s Security Measures for Europe initiative must be completed by December 31, 2030. The Council of Ministers has already approved Bulgaria’s list of priority investments. The national plan is prepared, he said, but the potential purchase of up to two additional Spartan transport aircraft will depend on available funding. Final budgeting will become clearer once the overall cost of supplying 155 mm howitzer ammunition is confirmed.

Earlier this year, the European Commission approved a preliminary allocation of 150 billion euros to strengthen defense capabilities across the EU, with Bulgaria expected to receive around 3.27 billion euros under the program.

The minister also confirmed that Bulgaria is moving forward with memoranda with Belgium and the Netherlands regarding seven naval vessels the two countries intend to provide. The first ship is anticipated to arrive next year. In addition, Zapryanov said the Ministry of Defense is preparing reductions among its civilian staff, since their numbers remain higher than necessary.